Hamas Terrorist Slaughters Israeli Grandmother at Her Home, Takes Photos of Her Body and Shares on Facebook, 'Shattered' Granddaughter Says

A devastated granddaughter has shared the harrowing account of her Israeli grandmother's murder at the hands of a Hamas terrorist. The Hamas militant broke into her home and mercilessly slaughtered her grandmother before using her phone to capture disturbing images and posting them on her Facebook account.

Mor Bayder witnessed the "nightmare of [her] life" after logging onto Facebook as harrowing images and videos of her adored grandma being murdered inside of her Nir Oz house were uploaded on her profile. On Monday, a "shattered" Bayder paid a heartfelt tribute to her beloved grandmother in a poignant Facebook post and bravely recounted the horrifying circumstances surrounding her grandmother's tragic death.

Watching the Nightmare of Her Life

Bayder's family received the devastating news of her grandmother's death through the social media post she had written. In her touching tribute to her grandmother, she revealed the difficult aspect of the family's experience.

"The pillar of my life, in my family's life. My grandmother, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz all her life, was [killed] yesterday in a brutal murder by a terrorist in her home," she wrote.

"Seven in the morning, I saw the nightmare of my life. A terrorist came home to her, killed her, took her phone, filmed the horror and published it on her Facebook wall. This is how we found out.

"The purest thing in the world, the light of my life, my whole world, my grandmother, can't make it real."

"It's not comprehended my heart is shattered to pieces," she wrote.

Bayder shared several snapshots capturing moments with her grandmother alongside a heartfelt and emotional tribute.

"My grandmother loved life but how do we go on without you? Who am I without you? I'm not willing to talk about you in the past, it's a nightmare of my life."

Bayder added: "This morning I didn't get ''My dear teacher, did you get up?'' like every morning when you were persistent not a minute after seven. My heart is shattered to pieces.

"Those who know me know what she is to me, what a connection we had, what a person she is, pure and good.

"My grandmother loved life but how do we go on without you? Who am I without you? I'm not willing to talk about you in the past, it's a nightmare of my life.

"I love you and you know it, in every room of my heart, in every particle of my body, in every fiber of my organ. My grandmother, my flower, the light of my life, my whole world."

On a Carnage

Bayder's grandmother is just one of the at least 800 Israelis who have lost their lives since Hamas initiated an unprecedented attack on Saturday. This is the largest and most devastating attack on Israel in nearly 50 years.

The death toll is expected to climb as the fate of numerous Israelis abducted to the Gaza Strip remains uncertain.

On a distressing note, Hamas and Islamic Jihad continued their aggression on Sunday night, proudly proclaiming that they were holding approximately 130 hostages, allegedly including high-ranking army officers.

It comes after Shani Louk, 30, a German tattoo artist, suffered a tragic fate at the hands of Hamas terrorists following a horrifying attack at a music festival for peace. The assailants stormed the event, resulting in the brutal massacre of 260 Israeli festivalgoers during their assault on Israel.

In a sickening display, Louk's naked body was paraded in the back of a truck, surrounded by four Hamas terrorists who were shouting "Allahu akbar." Jeering supporters of the gunmen, including children, were seen running alongside the truck and spitting on her lifeless body.

Louk's family is still holding onto hope that she is still alive. Louk was a pacifist and a dedicated peace campaigner, well-known for her involvement in organizing music festivals.

Louk, who grew up in Israel but held a German passport, stood firm in her convictions by refusing to undertake the mandatory military service required for Israelis. Her aunt, Orly Louk, shared this information with a German newspaper, explaining that Louk's possession of a German passport supported her in upholding these beliefs and decisions.

Heartbreaking video footage captured a joyful Louk, a passionate traveler as described by her family, dancing at the music festival moments before she fell victim to the terrorists.

In the midst of this devastating situation, Louk's mother, Ricarda, took the anguishing step of releasing a heartbreaking video, pleading for help to unravel the truth about her daughter's fate.