Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky: Israeli Couple Killed by Hamas Terrorists in Their Home Hid Their 10-Month-Old Twins Who Were Found Safe after 14 Hours

A young Israeli couple was murdered by Hamas terrorists in their home in Israel but not before they managed to save their 10-month-old twins from the same fate by hiding them in a hidden shelter, according to reports. Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, were assaulted at their home in Kfar Gaza, a kibbutz in southern Israel, around three miles east of Gaza.

The couple, who hid their infants in a bomb shelter, made a courageous attempt to fend off the terrorists but tragically lost their lives, according to Israeli news outlet Walla. Israeli forces successfully rescued the unharmed babies about 14 hours later and entrusted them to their grandmother.

Killed But Saved Their Kids

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky faced an unimaginable situation with only a few seconds to spare when they heard the Hamas terrorists trying to break down their front door. They were acutely aware that their children's future was at stake, compelling them to act quickly.

In a state of fear, the desperate parents quickly placed their two infants into a hidden shelter just moments before the Hamas terrorists invaded their home, Gali Dagan, the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, revealed.

Itay and Hadar showed exceptional bravery by confronting the gunmen, putting up a valiant fight until they were tragically shot and lost their lives during the assault on Israel, a conflict that has claimed the lives of over 700 Israelis.

Despite the harrowing circumstances, Israeli soldiers managed to locate and rescue their two babies, who had been left alone for over 14 hours. Dagan praised the couple as true "heroes", emphasizing their unwavering determination to "do everything they could to save their children."

"They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home," Dagan wrote on Twitter. "Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists.

"The babies were left alone for more than 12 hours until they were rescued. Imagine the horror. Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphaned. Blessed be the memory of these heroes."

Bloodbath in Israel

Itay and Hadar are now among the hundreds of Israelis who lost their lives in the hands of Hamas terrorists during a surprise assault on Israel over the weekend. The attacks involved a multi-pronged approach, using both land and air strategies.

Militants from the Islamist group claimed the lives of over 800 Israelis, left around 2,000 injured and abducted dozens more during their assault on Israeli communities. This marked the deadliest onslaught Israel has experienced since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Hamas gunmen used paragliders to infiltrate Israel, while other units tampered with border fences by cutting wires and breached walls using bulldozers to gain entry into the country.

Disturbing videos, recorded by Hamas insurgents using helmet-mounted GoPro cameras and smartphones, depicted the horrifying scenes of unsuspecting Israeli soldiers being ruthlessly gunned down in their barracks.

The footage showed soldiers being assaulted, restrained, and forcibly taken away, some being loaded into vehicles like cars and pickup trucks.

Videos also show Israeli civilians, including women, being tied up and forced into the back of vehicles by mocking terrorists.

In response, Israel's forces retaliated with ferocity, launching airstrikes on Gaza that have already targeted and destroyed 1,000 Hamas locations, killing 560 Palestinians.

Israel's formidable armed forces, comprising 173,000 soldiers and 8,000 elite commandos, are actively preparing for a large-scale, coordinated ground assault expected to commence within the "next 48 hours." This assault aims to eliminate Hamas fighters in Gaza, likely leading to intense street battles.

The Israel Defense Forces have said they want to completely incapacitate Hamas's governing power in Palestine, following what has been labeled as the country's "worst day in history." The casualty count among Israelis in this conflict is expected to rise further.

The conflict has taken a heavy toll on Palestinians, with hundreds, including children, losing their lives and numerous buildings reduced to rubble in the wake of Israel's retaliatory strikes.

Israel's airstrikes, part of what they termed as a revenge attack, have resulted in the deaths of approximately 500 people. The town of Beit Hanoun in the northeast corner of the Palestinian enclave has been significantly damaged, being used by Hamas terrorists as a staging area for their attacks.

The Israeli Air Force revealed that they had deployed around 2,000 munitions and over 1,000 tons of bombs in the past 20 hours, targeting over 10,000 sites in Gaza.

These strikes included three rocket launchers aimed at Israel, a mosque used by militants, and 21 high-rise buildings believed to facilitate militant activities.