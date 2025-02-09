Hamas Releases Three More Israeli Hostages but Netanyahu Slams Terrorist Group as Captives Appear Frail

Hamas released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal, amid heated accusations from both sides of violating the delicate truce. The released civilians—Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy—were handed off to the International Committee of the Red Cross members, which has been overseeing hostage releases in Gaza.

Sharabi, 52, was taken hostage by Hamas from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri during the militant group's violent attack across southern Israel on October 7, 2023. During the brutal attack, militants killed Sharabi's wife and teenage daughters as they hid inside the family's safe room, while he was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorists.

Freed from Hell

His brother, Yossi, was also kidnapped and later died in Gaza, where his body remains in captivity. Ben Ami, 56, another resident of Kibbutz Be'eri, was abducted on October 7 along with his wife, Raz, who was later released during the November 2023 ceasefire.

Levy, 34, was taken hostage during the massacre at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, where at least 260 people, including his wife, Eynav, were killed by militants. Their son, Almog, now 3 years old, has been under the care of Levy's parents.

In exchange for the release of the three Israeli men, Hamas announced that Israel is set to free 183 Palestinian prisoners, including 18 who had been serving life sentences and 54 with long-term sentences.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Hamas for the condition of the released hostages, who appeared frail and malnourished as they were presented on stage in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah.

"We will not gloss over the shocking scenes that we saw today," Netanyahu said Saturday.

Conditional Release

The exchange marks the fifth round of hostage-for-prisoner swaps since the ceasefire agreement began on January 19. The deal began with a six-week truce in which Hamas committed to release 33 hostages.

The first group of hostages freed were Israeli women and soldiers, followed by men over 50 and those in critical health, in return for more than 1,900 Palestinians arrested or detained by Israel.

To date, Hamas has released 21 hostages, including five Thai nationals who were kidnapped during the October 7 attack. Around 76 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with nearly 30 presumed dead.

Saturday's exchange came amid the latest crisis that threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire.

On Friday, Israel criticized Hamas for failing to provide the list of hostages' names at least 24 hours prior to their release.

In response, Hamas accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire by blocking vital aid shipments to Gaza, which led the group to delay the release of the hostages' names.

The current truce has brought a temporary halt to 15 months of devastating conflict, which began after Hamas's brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of another 251.