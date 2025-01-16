Biden Slurs Through His Farewell Speech and Refuses to Mention Trump's Name Once but Takes Credit for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

President Joe Biden bid his farewell to the nation, leaving many viewers puzzled as he slurred his words and avoided mentioning Donald Trump by name just five days before handing over the presidency. Instead, Biden issued stark warnings about his successor and the powerful allies within Trump's inner circle.

As Biden prepares to leave the White House on Monday, his closing speech highlighted his administration's accomplishments, including taking credit for brokering the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, which was revealed only hours before his remarks. The 82-year-old President grew emotional during his final address to the nation, drawing comparisons between the incoming leadership and the "robber barons" of the early 20th century.

Biden's Warning About Trump

"I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. And this is a dangerous concern. And that's the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra wealthy people. And the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked," he said.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights, the freedoms and the fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Biden added, referring to billionaire advisers aligned with Trump, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who recently visited Mar-a-Lago.

Biden began his address from the Resolute Desk by claiming credit for the Gaza ceasefire agreement that will bring an end to the conflict with Hamas while also revisiting the achievements of his four-year presidency.

The purpose of his speech was to defend his legacy as he prepares to reluctantly step away from the White House after a political career spanning five decades.

"This will be my final address to you from the American people, from the Oval Office, from this desk as president. And I've been thinking a lot about who we are and maybe even more importantly, who we should be," he said.

During his approximately 20-minute speech, Biden refrained from mentioning Trump by name but expressed his hopes for the success of the incoming administration, saying, "I want America to succeed."

"That's why I have held my duty to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition of power, to ensure we lead by the power of our example. I have no doubt that America is in a position to continue to succeed."

Biden Slurs

However, many viewers took to social media to express their confusion over the "odd" speech, noting that Biden slurred his words and stumbled through several sentences. "Joe Biden's 'Farewell Speech' was the most random and confusing speech I've heard," one X user slammed.

"It was made up of a bunch of nice-sounding phrases; trying to make it seem as if he left us a great, growing and peaceful economy – when it's the total opposite."

Another added, "Biden's farewell speech sounds confusing and sour grapes."

As Biden voiced his concerns about the years ahead, Trump appeared indifferent, sharing posts on Truth Social about his upcoming administration.

"In order to save time, money, and effort, it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity," Trump wrote.