Israel and Hamas Reach Ceasefire Deal after 15 Months of War as 33 Israeli Hostages Set to Return in Exchange of Hundreds of Palestinians

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to halt the fighting in the Gaza Strip and to release more than a third of the Israeli hostages, who have been held captive for over 15 months. The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital, marks the first of its kind in over a year and will create a 42-day ceasefire in the Palestinian region.

During this pause, both Israel and Hamas will work out the conditions for the release of the remaining 97 hostages still held in Gaza. The deal will also allow hundreds of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

Peace Deal Reached at Last

The deal will also allow critical humanitarian aid to flow into the severely impacted region. Three US officials and one from Hamas confirmed the deal, while a senior Israeli official said that the final details are still being worked out.

The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed the terms of the deal ahead of the official announcement by mediators in Doha.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the agreement later on Thursday, according to officials.

The deal still requires approval from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet, but it is expected to take effect in the coming days.

Only 60 hostages are believed to still be alive, including three Americans: Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Keith Siegel. As part of the ceasefire's initial phase, Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinians from prisons.

In November 2023, more than 100 hostages were freed during a week-long ceasefire.

However, it remains unclear when or how many displaced Palestinians will be allowed to return to their homes, and whether the agreement will lead to an end to the conflict and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, which are key demands from Hamas in exchange for releasing the remaining hostages.

Still Not Time for Celebrations

When news of the potential ceasefire deal emerged, reports indicated that Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza, were celebrating.

US President-elect Donald Trump also confirmed the deal in a statement on his Truth Social platform, writing, "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!"

This follows comments from President Joe Biden, who, in the final days of his presidency, said that the deal was "on the brink."

The deal's implementation will be coordinated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Several long-term issues about Gaza's future after the war remain unresolved, including questions about its governance and the complex task of rebuilding the region.

The announcement marks the first glimmer of hope in months that Israel and Hamas may be nearing an end to their deadliest and most devastating war, a conflict that has severely destabilized the Middle East and triggered global protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages during their attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The US, Egypt, and Qatar played key roles in facilitating months of indirect negotiations between the two adversaries, ultimately leading to this breakthrough agreement.

This development follows a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in November, which ended more than a year of conflict tied to the Gaza war.