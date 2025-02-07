Trump's Plans to End Ukraine-Russia War Leaked as Ceasefire by Easter and End to Zelensky's Dream of Joining NATO Revealed in Report

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia by Easter as part of a proposed peace plan, according to a report. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he could bring an end to the devastating conflict in Ukraine within a single day, is reportedly aiming to end the war within 100 days.

The unverified plans, first reported by Ukrainian outlet Strana and circulating among political and diplomatic circles in Ukraine, include a ceasefire by April 20 to halt Russia's ongoing territorial gains, a ban on Ukraine from joining NATO, and a demand for Kyiv to recognize Russian sovereignty over annexed regions.

Trump Peacemaking Plans

As part of the proposed plan, Ukrainian forces would be required to withdraw from Russia's Kursk region, where they launched a counteroffensive last August. Meanwhile, a group of European troops, potentially including British soldiers, would be tasked with monitoring a demilitarized zone.

However, American forces would not be part of this deployment. The European Union is expected to help Ukraine in its post-war reconstruction, which the German Marshall Fund think tank estimates could cost up to $486 billion over the next decade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the existence of any ceasefire agreement, and the White House has not yet issued an official statement regarding these reports.

If the plans are confirmed, Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a phone conversation within days, followed by a potential face-to-face meeting in late February or early March. An official ceasefire announcement would then take place on April 20.

By May 9, a formal declaration outlining the terms for ending the war would be released. Under the proposal, Ukraine would be expected to forgo extending martial law or calling up additional troops.

Trump also seeks to start an International Peace Conference, involving major global powers, to facilitate negotiations for a final resolution to the war.

According to Zelensky, over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the conflict, while Ukrainian intelligence estimates Russian losses at around 840,000 troops.

Both Countries to Make Gains

Although the reported plan includes several concessions for Ukraine, it also suggests that Trump plans to maintain U.S. military help to the country and support its potential entry into the European Union by 2030.

However, Russia would also benefit significantly under the proposed terms, as sanctions on its energy sector would be gradually lifted over several years. A portion of the revenue generated from special duties on Russian energy would be allocated to fund Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

Zelensky's office has strongly denied the legitimacy of these reported peace negotiations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on Telegram that such plans "do not exist in reality" and suggested that these reports might be misinformation propagated by Russia.

Russia, on the other hand, has said that the U.S. has yet to provide any concrete details regarding the proposed ceasefire agreement.

At present, Russia occupies nearly 20 percent of Ukrainian territory and has conducted widely dismissed referendums in four regions, claiming the areas voted to become part of Russia.

While Zelensky has repeatedly insisted that no Ukrainian land will be permanently under Putin's control, he has also acknowledged that reclaiming all occupied territory may not happen right away.