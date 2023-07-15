Haley Odlozil: TikTok Star Who Shared Her Battle With Ovarian Cancer on Social Media Dies Aged 30

A TikTok star who shared her life on the social media platform after she was diagnosed with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer eight years ago has died. Haley Odlozil died earlier this week. She was 30. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her grieving husband, Taylor, who frequently appeared alongside her in their videos.

"It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heart ache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing," Taylor wrote in a lengthy social media statement on Friday. Tributes started pouring in immediately after news of her death broke.

Losing Her Battle with Life

Taylor shared the story of Haley's unwavering battle for life, describing the deep love she had for him, their son Weston, her family, and friends. This profound love became the driving force behind her determination to keep fighting and stay alive.

"I never knew my heart could physically hurt. I've never seen someone fight so hard to live. Her love for me, Weston, her family, & her friends is what has kept her going for so many years, especially the last 8 months," Taylor continued.

"I'm so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her," Taylor wrote.

Haley and Taylor had been a couple since their high school days in 2008, and they received the devastating news of Haley's terminal cancer diagnosis shortly before their marriage in late 2015. Despite the challenging circumstances, they decided to proceed with their wedding vows.

In 2019, Haley and Taylor became parents when their son Weston, now 4 years old, was born via a surrogate.

Weston often appeared alongside his parents in their TikTok content, showcasing the close and loving bonds within their family unit.

Gone Too Soon

Taylor expressed profound gratitude for having Haley as a cherished part of his life for the past 16 years. Their TikTok videos consistently included the date, along with a reassuring message that conveyed Haley's ongoing fight against cancer.

These updates garnered the support of millions of followers who closely followed Haley's journey.

In a particularly emotional video captured in May, Haley's hospice nurse presented her young son with a special gift. It was a Build-A-Bear stuffed animal that contained a recording of Haley's heartbeat, serving as a poignant and touching memento for her son.

Haley shared that her son Weston affectionately referred to the stuffed animal as his "mommy bear." It brought him comfort as he cuddled with it before going to bed. "When you can't see Mommy or feel Mommy, where am I?" Hayley would ask, to which Weston would reply, "In my heart."

The hospice also presented Taylor with a framed copy of the heartbeat recording as a keepsake.

After Haley's death, Taylor expressed that he and his son would be taking an indefinite hiatus from social media to grieve and cope with their loss.

"I need some time to process with my son," he wrote.