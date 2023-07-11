Blair Featherman: Poolside Karen Breaks Her Silence as She Claims She Isn't Racist and Wannabe TikTokers 'Deceptively Edited' Her Video

The Colorado woman dubbed 'Poolside Karen after she was caught on camera launching into a racially-charged tirade against a group of Latinos has spoken out for the first time and claimed that she is not a racist. Blair Featherman claimed that she was goaded into making ill-thought comments by an aspiring model who is eagerly seeking TikTok views.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Featherman said that the video that went viral was "deceptively edited" and doesn't tell the whole story. Featherman, also claimed that it was she who was the victim of an assault by a group of women. However, the video that was posted deliberately omitted any footage depicting that incident.

Karen's Justification

Featherman, 49, spoke publicly for the first time since a video of her outburst surfaced online. In the interview with the Daily Mail, she vehemently denied being racist and claimed that the TikTok clip had been altered to falsely portray her in a negative light.

"I have been trying to stay silent and not comment about this, but there are things the video doesn't show," the art consultant told the outlet.

"I'm not a racist," Featherman added. "It was deceptively edited and put together to tell a narrative that isn't true."

In the TikTok video shared by hairdresser Jada Gallardo, Blair Featherman can be seen hurling racist slurs at a group of people seated by the pool at the Alta Green Mountain apartment complex in Lakewood, Colorado. It is worth noting that rental units in the complex can cost up to $6,500.

Featherman was filmed using derogatory language, referring to the family as "trash" and "low class" due to their decision to host a pool party around the Fourth of July.

Featherman, who claims to be a Feng Shui expert, said that she was targeted following her complaint about the group allegedly violating rules regarding the maximum number of guests allowed for residents at the pool area.

Featherman acknowledged her mistake in getting involved in an argument and expressed regret for her actions. She explained to the outlet that the group's behavior, including excessive noise and the presence of people who were not residents of Alta Green Mountain, had reached a point of frustration.

Featherman further said that the situation escalated when members of the group began shouting racial slurs at her and recording her while she was seated by the pool. "They were calling me white b***h and white this and white that," she told the outlet.

"I was already having a bad day," Featherman said. "But this was too much."

She Is the Victim

As she attempted to reach for her phone, Featherman alleged that she was physically assaulted. She claimed that one woman aggressively grabbed and pulled her hair, resulting in her artificial nails being forcibly detached.

The video posted on TikTok by Gallardo does not capture the alleged attack, and Featherman claimed that the video was edited to exclude that part. Featherman also mentioned that the video jumps to a different angle several minutes later, continuing from the chaotic aftermath of the incident.

During the chaotic aftermath depicted in the video, Featherman can be seen on a lounge chair, visibly enraged and agitated. Her boyfriend is shown calling for help, while the crowd surrounding her becomes increasingly agitated. The scene portrays a situation where everyone is engaged in shouting and verbal exchanges with each other.

"I couldn't believe what just happened, my heart was racing, and I was so full of adrenaline," she recalled. "I couldn't think straight."

In her state of anger and confusion, Featherman still had possession of the woman's detached artificial nails. In a decision driven by her emotional state, she chose to open her hand and display the nails to the group surrounding her, allowing them to see the evidence of the physical altercation.

"I have heard that people are assuming they're pills that I am holding in my hand, but it's actually her nails that I'm showing her," she said.

The video concludes with the arrival of the police at the apartment complex after they were called in response to the incident. However, it is important to note that no arrests were made at that time.