Who is Gary Cabana? Suspect Caught on Video Stabbing Two MoMa Employees Says He was 'Framed,' Blasts Museum for Banning Him in Social Media Posts

A man suspected of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in New York City in graphic video footage released by the NYPD on Sunday morning has taken to Facebook to post a lengthy rant.

Gary Cabana, 60, who was identified as the suspect in the Saturday attack, claims he was framed in the bizzare post and also slammed the museum for banning him prior to the horrific attacks while taunting cops for failing to apprehend him.

The footage, which went viral on social media, showed Cabana jumping over a desk with a knife before stabbing a male and a female employee, both 24, as they scramble for cover. A man who appears to be a museum security guard ran frantically along the other side of the counter, pointing at the attacker and hurling objects at him.

The assailant stabbed the male worker in the collarbone behind the neck and the woman in the lower back and neck, police said. Both victims managed to escape and medics took them to Bellevue Hospital, where they are expected to recover. Meanwhile, Cabana managed to escape and the NYPD on Sunday asked the public's help tracking him down.

Watch the video below:

'A Total Frame Job'

Police said he had his museum membership revoked on Friday because of two past disruptions and he flew into a rage Saturday when he discovered he wouldn't be allowed in to see a movie screening.

In his Facebook post, Cabana called the allegations against him a "total frame job" by museum officials.

"THERE WERE NO DISRUPTIONS," Cabana wrote in the post. "Security NEVER escorted me from MoMA on the 2 'supposed' days I 'acted up' 2/24 + 3/9. Total blind side when I got "the letter" from Daniel P."

He insisted his membership was revoked as a result of him laughing in a movie.

"NOTE to catty beeyotches of the world, words are sharper than knives," he wrote. "Bipolar is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. THEN U get framed and evicted from MoMA (not just the movies, ALL THE ART too) by a bitter old woman who shushes U when U LAUGH during a comedy."

"She's the menace, NOT ME. Total Frame job by "the Team Barbara" gang. It wasn't SCREAM 6 at MoMA it was poke poke poke wake-up call. y the frame job MoMA, get yer facts straight," he added.

Cabana Called Cops 'Morons,' Mocked Them for Being Unable to Catch Him

Additionally, on his Instagram page, Cabana taunted police as they continue searching for him.

"They knew who I was all along but the morons wasted hours searching the museum when I was OBVIOUSLY LONG GONE with hundreds of witnesses WATCHING but no HEROES in the crowd that day," he responded to someone commenting on his photo.

"NYC has turned in to a bunch of MIND-YO-BIDNESS P*SSIES,' he added. "Not one person followed me as I run down 53td st (sic) with a bloody face from where the security hit me with a piece of lucite...."

Cabana Suffering from Mental Health Issues, Hates Trump

Cabana portrays himself as a film and theater superfan on his Instagram and Facebook pages, regularly posting loopy commentary on shows he's seen. He posted several photos of MOMA exhibits in January and February.

Cabana's address is listed as The Times Square, a charity-run building at 255 West 43rd Street for formerly homeless people or people who are mentally ill. Based on his address and Facebook post, which directly notes Bipolar disorder, it is believed that Cabana is battling mental health issues.

His Facebook profile includes several anti-Trump rants, including a Feb. 4 screed where he accused the former president of deliberately letting COVID spread to improve his re-election chances. "HE IS A MASS MURDERER. GO TO MAR-A-LAGO AND CUT THE HEAD OFF THE SNAKE," he wrote. "Take his life or take your own."