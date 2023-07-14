Who is Tanya Petty? Sea Glass Therapist Fired After She Harasses Black Man Fishing in Lake

A white woman working as a therapist at Sea Glass Therapy was fired from her job following a confrontation with a black man who was fishing in the lake near her residence. The encounter was captured on video and shared on TikTok by Anthony Gibson, an aspiring actor and social media personality known for sharing memes and fishing clips.

The woman was identified as Tanya Petty by several social media users after the video went viral.

Woman Threatens to Forward License Plates Picture

The Daily Mail reported that Gibson, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, has faced repeated challenges from local individuals questioning his presence in the neighborhood and asserting that the lake is exclusively for residents.

The video, which has clocked over 7.5 million views shows the woman asking Gibson, "How are you?'

After Gibson responds to the greetings, the woman asks Gibson and his friend, "Are you guys residents in any way?"

Gibson's friend asks, "Are we bothering you in any way?" to which the former therapist replies, "I just have to ask."

When the woman is asked to not engage in conversation with Gibson and his friend, she went on to add, "This lake is for residents only. So..."

The woman further went to on to add that she would take a picture of their car's license plates and 'forward it on'.

"OK, so this is what I go through. This is the third person. I'm in my own neighborhood, and a white person came and bothered me while I am fishing. Another white person bothered me while I was fishing," Gibson is heard saying in the camera.

"Hey, don't leave now! Do you live here? Where's your address? This is unbelievable," Gibson is seen asking the woman as she leaves.

Sea Glass Therapy Issues Statement

After the video went viral, Newnan-based Sea Glass Therapy issued a statement confirming that they no longer work with Tanya, who was a freelance member with them.

"Sea Glass Therapy is a place of acceptance, healing, and inclusion of all people regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or background," the company wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"We stand against discrimination of all forms. We have terminated our business relationship with the Independent contractor, Tanya, in order to uphold our values and standards. We strive to be a service to our community and do whatever we can to accommodate the needs of it, operating with integrity," it read further.