Hailey Welch's $HAWK Meme Coin Skyrockets to $500M Before Crashing 88%

Hailey Welch, popularly known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl," launched her much-anticipated $HAWK meme coin on December 4 on the Solana blockchain. Initially, the cryptocurrency soared, reaching a market capitalization of $500 million. However, the excitement was short-lived, as the coin's value plummeted by 88% within minutes, leaving its market cap at $60 million.

Welch, a 22-year-old social media personality, now faces allegations of scamming her fans and investors. Many accuse her of orchestrating a "pump and dump" scheme—a tactic where insiders inflate an asset's value through aggressive promotion, then sell off their holdings at a profit, leaving other investors with significant losses.

Welch has denied all accusations, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to defend herself. In a post, she insisted, "Our team hasn't sold one token, and not one KOL (Key Opinion Leader) was given a free token." She also addressed concerns about "snipers" or early traders manipulating the launch. "We tried to stop snipers as best we could through high fees at the start of the launch on MeteoraAG. Fees have now been dropped," she explained.

The backlash was immediate and intense. Social media was flooded with reactions from disappointed investors, many of whom blamed Welch for their financial losses. One fan lamented, "I am a huge fan of Hawk Tuah, but you took my life savings." Another investor shared their distress, revealing they had used their children's college fund to purchase the coin.

Critics mocked Welch with comments like, "She just hawk tuahed $1M from our pockets." Others speculated on legal repercussions, with one user quipping, "She's gonna have to Talk Tuah judge soon."

What Is a Pump and Dump?

A pump and dump is a fraudulent scheme common in cryptocurrency markets. It involves artificially inflating an asset's value by spreading misleading information. Once prices peak, insiders sell their holdings, causing a sharp price drop and leaving other investors at a loss. This tactic is illegal in many financial markets.

Who Is Hailey Welch?

Born on July 13, 2002, in Tennessee, Hailey Welch gained fame as the "Hawk Tuah Girl" after a viral street interview during Nashville's CMA Fest in June 2024. Before her rise to fame, Welch worked at a spring factory in Belfast, Tennessee. Her growing online popularity led to merchandise deals, media appearances, and even throwing the first pitch at a New York Mets game. Welch also co-developed an AI-powered dating app called Pookie Tools.

The dramatic collapse of $HAWK has left Welch's reputation in jeopardy. As the controversy unfolds, investors are demanding answers, while Welch continues to defend her actions online.