Crypto Investment: A Minimalist Approach with Numbers

In recent years, cryptocurrency has taken the global market by storm, and its popularity has grown exponentially. Several investors are considering investing in digital assets but are unsure if it is wise to do so simultaneously. In this blog post, we will discuss dollar cost averaging (DCA) and examine whether DCA is an effective strategy for investing in cryptocurrencies.

Dollar Cost Averaging in the Cryptocurrency Markets

Dollar Cost Averaging involves regularly investing a fixed amount of money in a particular asset. When investing in cryptocurrencies, DCA will help you avoid investing all your money at once, which could result in you losing it all due to the volatility of the market.

Benefits of Dollar Cost Averaging

Volatility in the market can be reduced through dollar cost averaging. By investing the same amount in the same asset at regular intervals, you buy highs and lows. In this way, you can purchase more cryptocurrencies when the market is down and fewer when it is up. This will help you average your investment costs over time and reduce your risk.

DCA eliminates market noise and volatility. When a bear market is in effect, cryptocurrency investors are prone to selling due to Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) and to buying due to Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). FOMO occurs when investors worry that they won't be able to participate in a bull run, leading them to buy irrationally. As a result, they are at greater risk of financial and psychological stress during a downturn.

In contrast, DCA is more of a "set and forget" investment.

Does it make sense?

As a result of DCA, investment decisions are made more quickly. Also, it outperforms timing strategies both during bull markets and during bear markets.

Suppose an investor with a monthly income of $4,000 invested 10% of their income in Bitcoin at the end of 2020. The investor would invest $5,300 if he or she bought $100 in Bitcoin weekly for a year.

According to calculations, the investment would have grown to $7,000, resulting in a profit of 32%. If the investor had started in 2021, the same $5,300 would have grown to $10,782, yielding a 103% return. Assuming the DCA strategy continues for another year, these around $10,700 would be worth $39,147, a 272% profit.

Most people are deterred from entering the crypto space by volatility, according to Darshan Bathija, Vauld's CEO and Co-Founder. Investing in crypto is most effective when you use dollar-cost averaging. According to billionaire investor Charlie Munger, "big money is not in buying and selling, but in waiting".

Boosting DCA Returns with Crypto Savings Accounts

There are even crypto savings accounts that pay interest, such as Haru Invest. This way, you can benefit from both price increases and interest.

Using DCA and opening an interest-bearing crypto savings account is one of the most simplistic and effective investment strategies.

Conclusion

Investing in cryptocurrencies with dollar cost averaging may be an effective investment strategy. You can reduce your overall risk in the digital market by using DCA.

Research, evaluate your options, and make an informed decision before investing through DCA.