Is Hawk Tuah Girl Haley Welch Dating NFL Star Sam Darnold as She Hints at Revealing Her 'Pookie'?

Is 'Hawk Tuah' girl Is Haliey Welch dating Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold? Rumors about romance brewing between the two have been doing the rounds over the past couple of weeks, with the NSFW podcaster now gearing up to reveal her partner on Tuesday's episode.

The 'Talk Tuah' podcast ran a few potential candidates, such as comedian Matt Rife and country music artist Morgan Wallen, in a promotional video on X. Although there's been plenty of speculation around Welch's romantic life, fans have mostly focused in on Darnold, given the pair's growing presence in the media. Darnold, the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback, is having a standout season with a 7-2 record.

Who's Her Man?

Rumors first began circulating when an X account, @NFCNorthNews, suggested the two were dating, only to later claim they had broken up. However, the credibility of this source is questionable.

What is clear, though, is that Welch, 22, has a boyfriend she lovingly calls "Pookie." As she revealed in an earlier interview with Jake Paul, Pookie is described as having "black hair and the longest eyelashes you've ever seen." Fans continue to speculate, but for now, the mystery continues.

This could imply that Darnold, with his red hair, isn't the one Welch is referring to as "Pookie." However, it's possible she might be trying to throw her followers off the trail, creating more suspense about her mystery boyfriend​.

When asked how long she's been with Pookie in a prior podcast, Welch found it difficult to provide a firm answer, saying that their relationship has been complex.

The Mystery Continues

Welch clarified that they haven't actually put any label to their romance, but in the end, she and her co-host estimated the duration of their relationship to be between one and three years.

She was believed to be going on a date with West Wilson of Summer House, a Bravo star, in August, but it doesn't seem to have developed into anything further.

Welch first introduced "Pookie" to her followers in the viral video that helped her shoot to fame, where she affectionately said to the camera, "I love you Pookie." The moment caught the attention of her audience and sparked speculation about her romantic life.

Darnold has been linked to other women romantically, which casts additional doubt on any potential romance between him and Welch. ​