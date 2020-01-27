The GTA 6 rumour mill has been spawning report after report about the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title for quite some time now. Although most of it is nothing more than unsubstantiated hearsay, it seems like we might finally have some concrete evidence about the setting of the upcoming sixth instalment of the most popular gaming franchises of all time.

Rockstar Games stuntman's Instagram post

Tim Neff, is an industry actor and stuntman, whose credits include Rockstar Games' last release, 2018's open world western-based "Red Dead Redemption 2." Neff recently shared an Instagram post of him holding several guns while doing some motion capture work.

The design and model of the weaponry such as a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, has led some fans to believe that the post refers to his work on "Grand Theft Auto VI" and the upcoming title will be set in the 80s era. The post has since been deleted and Neff's account has been made private but not before a Twitter user took a screenshot of the image.

This is in line with a GTA leak that suggested that the follow-up to 2013's blockbuster "Grand Theft Auto V" title will span across multiple continents and time periods so it seems like one of the time periods the game will include will be the 1980s.

Previously, an artist formerly affiliated with the developer listed "Grand Theft Auto 6"on his resume, although he has since removed mention of both the game and his involvement with Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 in development at Rockstar

This isn't the first time Rockstar has teased GTA 6, as there have been several rumours and reports indicating that the video game publisher is currently working on the upcoming sequel, even though most of them have eventually been proven false.

As previously reported, Rockstar's tax filing for the 2018-2019 fiscal year was "by far the largest for Video Games Tax Relief granted by HMRC (Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs)" that year, with the video game developer accounting for a whopping 37% of all claims made by the industry in the UK for the time period.

The reason behind such a high claim from Rockstar was apparently the "production of the next edition of GTA, rumored to be scheduled for release soon."