There have been rumors about the release of the upcoming video game title "GTA 6" for several months now. Although most of it has been hearsay, the chatter hasn't stopped but now it looks like we might finally have some credible information about the highly anticipated sixth installment in the action-packed franchise.

It looks like we finally have confirmation that Rockstar North is currently working on "Grand Theft Auto 6," according to a new UK tax report.

Rockstar Tax Filings

Although the video game developer has studios across the globe, the main headquarters of the company is in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. Despite dishing out lucrative titles like "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption 2," Rockstar has filed for multiple government tax relief bonuses over the years.

According to TaxWatch UK, Rockstar's claim for the 2018-2019 fiscal year was "by far the largest for Video Games Tax Relief granted by HMRC (Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs)" that year, with the video game developer accounting for a whopping 37% of all claims made by the industry in the UK for the time period. The report added that the reason behind such a high claim from Rockstar was the "production of the next edition of GTA, rumored to be scheduled for release soon".

Overall, Rockstar has filed claims for more than £37.6 million in Video Game Tax Relief, an amount that could be attributed to the high production budget of the upcoming follow-up to "GTA V." Rockstar's last offering, "Red Dead Redemption 2", ranked as one of the most expensive video games every produced, and the high quality the company demands across all of its titles suggests that "GTA 6" will cost at least as much, if not more than Rockstar's previous releases.

Rockstar Job Listings

Last week, the video game publisher's New York City studio posted job listings on its official website fueling speculation that an announcement for "GTA 6" is imminent. According to one of the listings, Rockstar is looking for an editor to help them create a video game trailer in a "60-second format".

In a separate listing, the video game publisher said it is looking to hire a freelance screenshot capture artist who can capture "still footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns". This could mean that Rockstar is ramping up post-production on the game and an announcement for the upcoming title is imminent.