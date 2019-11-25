The rumor mill has been churning out reports about the release of "Grand Theft Auto 6" for quite some time now. However, it seems like the highly anticipated follow-up in the action-packed franchise may not see the light of day anytime soon.

There are reports claiming that Rockstar Games' next release won't be "GTA 6" or a "Bully" sequel. The video game developer is instead working on a brand new open-world game set in the Medieval era. Although it's just a rumor, this new information has come from a source who has been consistent with previous leaks in connection with "GTA Online" and "Red Dead Redemption 2."

The source also revealed that the upcoming title will release sometime in the first quarter of 2021 and an announcement from Rockstar is imminent. No other details have been specified, apart from the mention of swordsmanship and dueling in the upcoming title's gameplay.

Rockstar hiring programmers

Rockstar North posted job listings earlier this month in an attempt to ramp up production on its next-gen open-world game. The video game company's official website posted a listing saying that it was looking to hire an Animation Systems Programmer to develop advanced animation systems for "large open-world character-based games."

"We are looking for an experienced, talented engineer to help us in developing advanced animation systems for large open world character-based games," read the job description. "We are a global team of programmers and researchers who collaborate on pushing the boundaries of character animation on next generation hardware."

What we already know that Rockstar's next open-world project will be a next-gen title that will get a launch on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, which are confirmed to arrive next year.

City Morgue working on a soundtrack

Earlier this month, New York City-based hip-hop group City shared an image as a story on Instagram teasing a collaboration between them and Rockstar Games. The image seemingly showed a bloodied bag with the Rockstar Games logo across it, alongside a large X and the City Morgue logo. "Summer 2020," the post was captioned with a shout out to Rockstar Games' official Instagram account.

When a fan reached out to City Morgue member Righteous P, he responded by saying that there would be an announcement "soon," suggesting that they were working on a soundtrack for Rockstar Games. However, their style of music would be more fitting for "GTA" as opposed to the medieval-era game.