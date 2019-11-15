The rumor mill has been churning out reports about the release of Rockstar Games follow-up to 2013's open world extravaganza "Grand Theft Auto V" for quite some time now, most of it being unsubstantiated hearsay. Now, it seems we might finally have some concrete evidence in connection to the release of the franchise's sixth installment, going by their job ads.

A recent Instagram post suggests that the upcoming video game title could release as early as next year, and this makes sense given that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is out of the way. New York City-based hip-hop group City Morgue recently shared an interesting image as a story on Instagram teasing a collaboration between them and Rockstar Games.

The image appears to show a bloodied bag with the Rockstar Games logo across it, alongside a large X and the City Morgue logo. "Summer 2020," the post was captioned with a shout out to Rockstar Games' official Instagram account. The group reposted the story which was originally shared by City Morgue member Righteous P, whose real name is Peter Rogers.

Although the story is no longer viewable on Instagram well-known GTA leaker Yan2295 shared a screenshot of the post on social media. When a fan reached out to Rogers, he responded by saying that there would be an announcement "soon," suggesting that the group could be working on a soundtrack for "GTA 6."

There has been no official confirmation from Rockstar and it is possible that the hip-hop group might be collaborating with the video game developer for a different project (rumors of a Bully sequel are also doing the rounds) but their style of music would be more fitting for the upcoming GTA title.

Rockstar Games hiring programmers for GTA 6?

As previously reported, Rockstar North recently posted job listings hinting that it is ramping up production on its next-gen open-world game that screams the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto 6." The video game company's official website posted a listing stating that it was looking to hire an Animation Systems Programmer to develop advanced animation systems for "large open-world character-based games."

"We are looking for an experienced, talented engineer to help us in developing advanced animation systems for large open world character-based games," reads the job description. "We are a global team of programmers and researchers who collaborate on pushing the boundaries of character animation on next generation hardware."

We already know that Rockstar's next open-world project will be a next-gen title that will get a launch on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, which are confirmed to arrive next year. "Grand Theft Auto 6" will most likely be Rockstar North's next release.