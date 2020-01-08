The rumour mill has been churning out reports about the release of "GTA 6" for quite some time now. Although most of it has been unsubstantiated hearsay, the chatter hasn't stopped and fans have been anxiously waiting for an official announcement from Rockstar.

Now, it seems like "GTA" fans might finally get what they want as we finally have some concrete evidence in connection to the upcoming sixth instalment of the action-packed "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.

Rockstar hiring video editors, screenshot capture artists for "GTA 6"?

Recent job listings posted by Rockstar's New York City studio on its official website has fuelled speculation that an announcement for "GTA 6" is soon approaching. According to one of the listings, Rockstar is looking for an editor to help them create a video game trailer in a "60 second format."

"Rockstar Games is looking for a highly capable and experienced video editor who can work with a team to capture game footage and edit video game trailers to the highest standard," the listing reads. The post also notes that storytelling will be a big aspect in the trailer they are creating, which suggests that it is intended for an upcoming project like "GTA 6."

In a separate listing, the video game publisher says it's looking to hire a freelance screenshot capture artist who can capture "still footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns." Also, under responsibilities, Rockstar has mentioned that the candidate will be working on new and unfinished titles.

These job listings all but confirms that Rockstar is nearing the end of its post-production stage of its upcoming project, which many believe to be "GTA 6" and they will soon commence their marketing campaign for the highly anticipated video game.

Rockstar's previous job listings

As previously reported, in November, Rockstar North posted job listings hinting that it is ramping up production on its next-gen open-world game that screams "Grand Theft Auto 6." The video game company's official website posted a listing stating that it was looking to hire an Animation Systems Programmer to develop advanced animation systems for "large open-world character-based games." Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming video game title.