Barely days after releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, Rockstar Games has revealed that it could be working on sequels to some of its most popular gaming franchises. And it looks like one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time, Grand Theft Auto is set for a sequel.

The GTA V was a major hit with gamers worldwide and its publisher Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games, could be ramping up production on a next-gen open-world game, which could possibly be the most anticipated sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games has posted jobs on its official website and they're looking for an Animations Systems Programmer who will help develop advanced animation systems for "large open world character-based games." This particular job is based at Rockstar North game studio located in Edinburgh, Scotland, and if that doesn't ring a bell the studio is the home to the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series.

The job posting reads: " We are looking for an experienced, talented engineer to help us in developing advanced animation systems for large open world character-based games."

Take-Two Interactive has also hinted at the development of the game sequels in its latest financial statement which states that the company has its "strongest development pipeline in its history, including sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP."

The company has so far sold more than 100 million copies of the GTA gaming series, and a sequel to the ultra-popular Grand Theft Auto V seems very obvious. And now that the company has Red Dead Redemption 2 out of its studios, its focus could possibly be on the highly anticipated GTA 6.

Meanwhile..

However, while Two-Take Interactive owns a multitude of gaming titles, including GTA and Red Dead Redemption, under its Rockstar Games banner, there's a slight chance that the publisher could be hinting at the rumored new open-world character based game called BioShock.

BioShock is yet another popular gaming franchises and a part of the Two-Take family, and it was reported in early 2018 that a top secret studio had started works on a sequel to the BioShock series. The report by gaming news and review site Kotaku revealed the that a studio located right next door of Mafia 3 development studio, Hangar 13 Games, was housing a team of game developers working in early stages of the next game in the BioShock series code-named Parkside.

Although BioShock hasn't seen a sequel since the second episode of the BioShock Infinite spin-off, Burial at Sea which came out in 2014, the series is still one of Two-Take's biggest franchises and it wouldn't be too surprising if we see a BioShock 3 in the making.

There's also a possibility that we could see a sequel to the Mafia 3, the Mafia 4, which has also been leaked previously. But in all probability, a new BioShock game seems most likely as just a few days back the company has posted a 2K job listing for a End Game Design Lead, suggesting that the rumoured BioShock 3 game will be a live service title.

However, according to Game Debate, Rockstar's next open-world project will be a next-gen title, which means that the game will be launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett along with a PC version which will be rolled out eventually. Whatever the case maybe, there's absolutely very vague details available right now on what Two-Take Interactive has lined up in its pipeline, and we cannot be sure whether it is the GTA 6, BioShock 3, Mafia 4 or an entirely different project altogether. However, expect Two-Take Interactive to make an official confirmation soon. Until then, it's fingers crossed.