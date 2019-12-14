When 'Time' magazine announced 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a climate change activist, as its Person of the Year' for 2019, little did they expect a war of words emerging over it. A day after US President Donald Trump mocked the award by calling the decision 'ridiculous' and telling Thunberg to instead work on her 'anger management', Michelle Obama has come to the support of the Swedish activist.

Michelle Obama asks Thunberg to keep shining

In a tweet, former US President's wife wrote, "Don't let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I've met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all." Giving a subtle reference to the US president without naming him, Michelle went on to add, "Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on."

Thunberg, instrumental in launching 'Fridays for Future' movement involving students all across the globe working against climate change, won the title defeating four others including Trump.

Time, while announcing the coveted honour, had written on its website, " Thunberg won the award for sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have...for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads."

Trump had tweeted-'Chill Greta Chill'

Soon after Roma Downey, an acclaimed US author, congratulated Thunberg on her achievement, a fuming Trump retweeted, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill."

But it was the teen's epic response that won the hearts and gave yet another dose of defeat to the US President.

Giving a befitting reply to Trump's tweet, she updated her Twitter bio, 'A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.'

Leaders and Celebrities condemn Trump for his sarcastic tweets about the teen

Calling the US President a bully, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, who previously served as Obama's vice president, wrote on twitter, "What kind of president bullies a teenager? @realDonaldTrump, you could learn a few things from Greta on what it means to be a leader." "Sore losers gonna be sore," tweeted actor George Takei.

Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, wrote, "President Trump's decision to mock a child – AGAIN – is beneath the office of the President and an insult to people throughout the world. History will remember Greta for her leadership in the face of the climate crisis. What will history remember you for, Mr President?"

Freshman Rep Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made fun of POTUS by tweeting "nothing says 'mature temperament' like getting rankled by a 16-year-old activist." The Twitterati were quick to draw attention towards Melania Trump's 'Be Best' campaign which speaks against cyberbullying of children.

"Melania, we agree. Children are off-limits. Tell your husband to #bebest and go enroll himself in anger management instead of attacking such a brilliant and courageous teenager fighting for climate change," tweeted Republican Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Trump, a habitual offender?

It is not for the first time that the US president has jibed about Thunberg. In September Thunberg gave a scathing speech at the UN climate action summit, where she lambasted the world leaders for doing nothing to stop the climate change.

Trump, a staunch climate change denier, had tweeted, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" Later, video and pictures of Thunberg giving an ice-cold death stare to the US President went viral with the 'stare' becoming a favorite subject for memes.