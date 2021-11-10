Graphene Oxide in Covid-19 Vaccine Controlled and Killed Victims at Astroworld Concert? Viral Theory Debunked

Days after the Astroworld tragedy, the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of eight concert goers keep surfacing. A claim suggesting that Graphene oxide present in the Covid-19 vaccinated people controlled and killed the victims is found to be baseless.

Eight people died and several others were injured during Travis Scott's concert at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday.

Do Covid-19 Vaccines Contain Graphene Oxide?

Several posts on multiple social media platforms spoke about graphene oxide as the possible cause of death at the concert. The theory suggested that the victims died when the frequency of the music activated graphene oxide in their Covid-19 vaccinated bodies.

The users also posted videos allegedly showing 'graphene oxide's reactions to various music frequencies.'

"Get off your phone Zoomer zombie brains are fried by graphene oxide. You should see how non newtonian liquids react to sound waves," tweeted a user along with a video.

"Graphene Oxide and its reaction to different frequency. Think about that Travis Scott concert," wrote another user while sharing a video of a black liquid moving in a glass container as loud music is heard in the background.

"WHAT HAPPENED AT THE TRAVIS SCOTT CONCERT? They're practicing!! Once they put graphene oxide in you, all they have to do is TUNE THE FREQUENCY!! [...] As others have said this is a test run on the vaxxed," read a post on Facebook.

Here is the Truth

The theory about Covid-19 vaccine containing 99 percent graphene oxide, a poisonous substance, was floated by a Spanish professor, Pablo Campra Madrid.

Madrid, a professor of the University of AlmerÃ­a (UAL), said that he analyzed samples out of a Pfizer-BioNTech vial of "unknown origin", sent to him through a 'messenger service'. Dissing his theory, the University of Almeria tweeted about the "unofficial report by a university professor about an analysis of a sample of unknown origin with a total lack of traceability."

"It was a "report that this university neither subscribes to nor shares, as the report itself warns," it stated. Pfizer's Senior Associate of Global Media Relations also clarified that graphene oxide is not used in the manufacture of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Debunking the recent claim, Reuters said that ferrofluids is being dubbed as graphene oxide in viral posts. Speaking to the outlet, DAKD Jung, creator of the "ferro audio visualizer," said that his "visualizer is an electromagnet that moves a ferrofluid", a magnetic substance.

Detailing the working of Jung's device, Gizmodo stated that ferrofluid is created by mixing a magnetic material, like tiny iron filings, with a liquid mixture that prevents the particles from sticking together.

"Thanks to an electromagnet mounted behind the glass container whose power is controlled by an Arduino Nano based on the music being played, the ferrofluid comes to life and dances around, tears itself apart, and re-solidifies in sync to the tunes," claimed the outlet.