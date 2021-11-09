Gavin Newsom Suffers 'Neurological Disorder' After Moderna Vaccine Booster Jab? Report Stokes Speculations; Wife Rubbishes Rumors

Speculations are rife about California Governor Gavin Newsom suffering from a 'neurological disorder' after taking Moderna's booster shot. The rumors started doing the rounds after Newsom remained absent from the public eye since he abruptly skipped his COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Oct. 29 citing "family obligations."

Newsom's last public appearance was on Oct. 27, the day he received a Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine's booster shot.

Newsom's Wife Defends Husband's Absence

Despite staying away from the public eye for over 10 days now, the California governor has remained active on Twitter and Instagram. He shared his family pictures celebrating Halloween.

Earlier, confirming Newsom's absence from Cop26, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, who led the Californian delegation, said that the governor skipped the event owing to some family matters. "The governor has a young family and we should all be understanding, especially those of us who have been there," she had said according to Independent.

Lambasting those talking about Newsom's prolonged absence from the public eye, his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom told them to "get a life" in a tweet on Sunday.

"It's funny how certain folks can't handle the truth. When someone cancels something, maybe they're just in the office working; maybe in their free time they're at home with their family, at their kids' sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life," read the now deleted tweet.

Is Newsom Having Vaccine's Side Effect?

The speculations about the California governor suffering from a neurological disorder following the booster shot was widely shared by social media users. An article claiming the same published by The Defender fueled it further.

Headlined, "Gov. Newsom Injured by Moderna Booster Shot, Source Tells The Defender," the article claimed that 'Newsom's symptoms were similar to those associated with Guillainâ€“BarrÃ© syndrome (GBS).'

"If @GavinNewsom has suffered neurological injuries (GBS) following injection, it raises grave ethical red flags about deliberately concealing this while implementing aggressive policy to force the children of California, and adults, to endure similar risks," tweeted a user.

"Governor Gavin Newsom's health condition. He reportedly developed symptoms of Bell's Palsy immediately after getting injected with the Moderna Covid-19 booster shot and has had trouble speaking coherently. More to come," read another tweet.

"Yeah I'm glad the booster fucked Gavin Newsom up short of killing him. He mandated everyone in his state to get covid vaccines, no? Only ones left are the Pfizer and Moderna shots. He was probably gonna mandate the boosters too. Not anymore LOL This is a godsend tbh," opined a user.