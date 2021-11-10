Fact Check: Gavin Newsom Went into 'Coma' After Moderna Booster Shot, Shifted to Guantanamo Bay?

A viral claim suggesting that California Governor Gavin Newsom went into coma following Moderna's booster shot for Covid-19 vaccine is found to be baseless. The claim also suggested that the governor found himself at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp after becoming conscious.

Newsom, who received his booster shot on October 27, skipped the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Oct. 29 citing "family obligations."

Was Newsom Supposed to Get Placebo?

The rumors theories surrounding Newsom's absence started after he failed to appear in public following his booster jab. Earlier, speculations about the California governor suffering a neurological disorder following Moderna's vaccine had surfaced on social media.

The recent claim appeared in an article published on Real Raw News. Headlined, "Gavin Newsom Awakens from Vaccine Coma â€“ At GITMO," the article claimed that Newsom woke on Monday, 11 days after he fell into vaccine induced coma after receiving a Covid-19 booster shot.

"The first thing Newsom saw through eyes opened to narrow slits were a Navy physician removing an intubation tube from his mouth and Rear Adm. Crandall looming over the hospital bed on which he lay. Newsom tried to cough, but he hadn't the strength. Frail and gaunt, the ever-thin Newsom had lost so much weight, he looked more inhuman than human. He winced as if in pain as the physician waved a penlight before his eyes," read the article.

Quoting an unnamed 'source' from GITMO, the website claimed that after Crandall told Newsom that the vaccine didn't work too well for him, the governor said that he was "supposed to get a placebo."

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim by the outlet, Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, stated that it was not true and Real Raw News is a satire website known for "outlandishly false stories about celebrities and politicians being arrested, tried and executed at GITMO."

The outlet also claimed that Newsom not only attended the wedding of Artist and model Ivy Love Getty, the great granddaughter of J. Paul Getty on November 6, but also appeared during a live streaming of 2021 California Economic Summit.

While speaking about the reasons for skipping the climate summit he said it was done following "an intervention" from his kids, who couldn't believe he was going to miss Halloween.

"The kids, literally, they kind of had an intervention. They said they couldn't believe that I was going to miss Halloween," Newsom said. "Mom and dad missing Halloween, for them, is worse than Christmas, missing Christmas. And I woke up that next morning with something that's probably familiar to a lot of parents -- that knot in your stomach that I had no damn choice, I had to cancel that trip," he added.