Judge Bruce Schroeder Caught Scrolling Through Cookie Book During Kyle RittenHouse Trial

An image of Bruce Schroeder, the judge overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse's trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, scrolling through a 'Cookie Book' in the court room, has surfaced on social media. The viral image has drawn mixed responses from the users.

Rittenhouse, who is accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another during the BLM protests on Aug. 25, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of attempted homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, as his trial began last week.

Cookie Book Includes Recipes From Veteran and Active Service Members

The image was shared by David Hookstead, a Daily Caller reporter, on Twitter. "The highlight of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial BY FAR was when the judge was just casually reading a catalog to order cookies," he tweeted along with the viral image.

It shows Judge Schroeder looking at a book titled, "We Energies Cookie Book- Celebrating Military Service," while still being seated in the courtroom.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the book was launched this month and the distribution of free copies started from Nov 2 onwards. "This year's theme is a tribute to those who have served the country. The book includes 37 recipes developed by veterans, active service members, and organizations that support troops such as the 128th Air Refueling Wing," the outlet claimed.

The recipes shared by the contributors comes with their personal story related to the recipe. The We Energies Cookie Book was introduced in 1928 and has remained in circulation ever since.

Schroeder Was Scrolling Through Book During Recess?

The viral caught social media's fancy as users actively shared the image and expressed their opinions." Many even claimed that the judge was scrolling through the book during recess and not when the court was in progress.

"This judge is so on point and neutral. Wish more were like him. Just a sweet old man in my book. Here he is today reading a cookie book just before starting the last leg of the day. I like him," tweeted a user.

"Judge Bruce Schroeder looking at a cookie book during recess is hilarious to me," wrote a user as another added, "Judge is reading 'Cookie book' and I'm all about it."

"I don't think so I don't think the jury cared much . The judge was looking at a cookie order book like from a school right there on the bench. During a break but still completely unprofessional. He could do that in his chambers. Lookin at that in the courtroom showed disrespect," opined a user.

"The judge at the #RittenhouseTrial He's thinking "yawn, why is he even being prosecuted ...damn those oatmeal raisin cookies look delish," tweeted a user.