Grammy Awards 2022: When and Where to Watch the Show Live Online for Free

The Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry is almost here. After being postponed for several months due to coronavirus restrictions because of a surge in Omricon Covid-19 cases, the 64th annual award ceremony is set to take place on Sunday. It will be a historical moment, and music lovers will get to witness it live online for free.

The award show will be held at a place anywhere other than New York or Los Angeles this year. The event will unfold at a new location with a live audience and star-studded performers, including Carrie Underwood, BTS, and Billie Eilish. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return as a host for the second time in a row. The nominees for this year include Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, BTS, Coldplay, Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Brothers Osborne, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Baby Keem, Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kendrick Lamar.

The performers are Cynthia Erivo, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr. Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Jack Harlow, J Balvin, Nas, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X Brandi Carlile, and H.E.R.

How to Watch Grammys 2022 Live Online for Free?

The award show will begin with a premiere ceremony, and it can be streamed online on Grammys.com. The event will also be available t stream on the official YouTube channel of the Recording Academy. It will take place at 12.30 pm PST or 3.30 pm EST, and the host is LeVar Burton. Allison Russell, Jimmie Allen, Mon Laferte, and Ledisi have confirmed to perform at the ceremony.

The premiere ceremony will be followed by red carpet arrivals. It is set to take place at 3.30 pm PST or 6.30 pm EST. Music fans and fashion followers can watch the event live online for free on Grammys.com.

The main award ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 5 pm PST or 8 pm EST. It will air exclusively on CBS and Paramount +. The 64th annual award ceremony can also be live-streamed on CBS.com and the official CBS app for free (only for subscribers).

Other platforms that will stream the annual award ceremony live online are Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV.