2022 Grammy Awards Nominations: Complete List of Nominees For The 64th Annual Award Ceremony

Nominations for the 64th GRAMMY awards have been announced during a live stream from the GRAMMY Museums in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tummy Hurt is seen in the event along with former Grammys nominees and winners, comedians and morning anchors. This year, some of the top performers and recording artists from past years have made it to the list of Grammy nominees.

Moreover, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy awards nominations have been held virtually for two years in a row. The 2022 nominations for Grammy awards is available to watch on the Grammys website and the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel. The 2022 Grammy awards ceremony will take place on January 31. It will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Here's the complete list of 64th Grammy Award Nominations

Album of The Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Donda, Kanye West

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas XJustice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Song Of the Year

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You - H.E.R.

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Record Of The Year

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA

Freedom - Jon Batiste

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Best New Artist

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Positions - Ariana Grande

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

Till We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly

That's Life - Willie Nelson

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom - Ã“lafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It - Caribou

Alive - RÃ¼fÃ¼s Du Sol

The Business - TiÃ«sto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously - Black Coffee

Fallen Embers - Illenium

Music Is the Weapon - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth

The Garden - Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions - Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer

The Bandit - Kings of Leon

Distance - Mammoth WVH

Find My Way - Paul McCartney

Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

OHMS - Deftones

Making a Fire - Foo Fighters

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up - Cardi B

My Life - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Pride is the devil - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need to Know - Doja Cat

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Album

The Off Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King's Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler - The Creator

Donda - Kanye West

Watch the rest of the Grammy Nominations in the video: