2022 Grammy Awards Nominations: Complete List of Nominees For The 64th Annual Award Ceremony

Nominations for the 64th GRAMMY awards have been announced during a live stream from the GRAMMY Museums in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tummy Hurt is seen in the event along with former Grammys nominees and winners, comedians and morning anchors. This year, some of the top performers and recording artists from past years have made it to the list of Grammy nominees.
Moreover, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy awards nominations have been held virtually for two years in a row. The 2022 nominations for Grammy awards is available to watch on the Grammys website and the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel. The 2022 Grammy awards ceremony will take place on January 31. It will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.
Here's the complete list of 64th Grammy Award Nominations
Album of The Year
- We Are, Jon Batiste
- Donda, Kanye West
- Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
- Montero, Lil Nas XJustice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore, Taylor Swift
Song Of the Year
- A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
- Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You - H.E.R.
- Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Peaches - Justin Bieber
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Record Of The Year
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches - Justin Bieber
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
- Freedom - Jon Batiste
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Best New Artist
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone - Justin Bieber
- Positions - Ariana Grande
- Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
- Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
- I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
- Butter - BTS
- Higher Power - Coldplay
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
- Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love for Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
- Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
- Till We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
- That's Life - Willie Nelson
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
- Loom - Ã“lafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- Before - James Blake
- Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It - Caribou
- Alive - RÃ¼fÃ¼s Du Sol
- The Business - TiÃ«sto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Subconsciously - Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers - Illenium
- Music Is the Weapon - Major Lazer
- Shockwave - Marshmello
- Free Love - Sylvan Esso
- Judgement - Ten City
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Double Dealin - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth
- The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions - Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Best Rock Song
- All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
- The Bandit - Kings of Leon
- Distance - Mammoth WVH
- Find My Way - Paul McCartney
- Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
- Power Up - AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
- Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters
- McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Best Rock Performance
- Shot in the Dark - AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
- OHMS - Deftones
- Making a Fire - Foo Fighters
Best Rap Performance
- Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Up - Cardi B
- My Life - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Pride is the devil - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
- Need to Know - Doja Cat
- Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
- Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Album
- The Off Season - J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy - Drake
- King's Disease II - Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler - The Creator
- Donda - Kanye West
