Burna Boy's New Music Video QUESTION Out on YouTube; Fans Say It's Worth Winning a Grammy

Burna Boy released yet another electrifying music video on Tuesday, August 24. The brand-new single dubbed Question features renowned record producer Don Jazzy while Burna Boy lends his distinctive vocals to deliver a vibrant song to his die-hard fans and adding to his ever-growing catalogue. Burna Boy's new music video has left fans stunned as some said he never fails to impress both visually and lyrically.

The visuals for Question switches between young children in good spirits while Burna Boy catches a vibe to the song to only give viewers the most 'Good vibes.' The new song serves as a follow-up of Burna's hit song Kilometre which has hit over 9.4 million views on the video-sharing platform YouTube since its release in April this year.

The new track is a sparkling one that has an airy rhythm with a winding acoustic guitar. Burna Boy effortlessly switches from English to Yoruba to show off his singing skills in the latest music video. It's a truly pretty song that has got its own restrained sense of swagger. The video song 'Question' shows Burna Boy getting mobbed by adoring children. It's all very cute and lively until the bloody and explosive action sequence towards the end of the video.

Here's the much-anticipated music video 'Question' of Burna Boy that has been released worldwide:

Question has already racked up over 56,460 within minutes since the video was published on YouTube. Many of Burna Boy's fans loved the music video that has been dubbed as a masterpiece. "Burna Boy is making everyone's day so much better with his song," wrote a fan on the comment section of the uploaded music video.

"My love for Burna boy as an artist has no limit. The love is there, the little kids are awesome, African culture is great, I am actually at work but I can't skip my youtube notification with Burna music. Much love from Wolverhampton UK one love guys," another fan said.

A third fan hailed Burna Boy for his smooth delivery and Crispy visuals. "Grammy-award-winning act for so many reasons! ," the fan commented. Some said that Burna Boy's music is inspiring the whole wide world. "My love for Burna Boy and his music is unmatched. Our very own GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING AFRICAN GIANT," another die-hard fan of the African singer said. Burna Boy has won millions of hearts of his followers worldwide for his music.