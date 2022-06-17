GOP Georgia Senate Nominee Herschel Walker Admits Having 3 Secret Children as Video of Son Christian Ranting About Absentee Black Fathers Reemerges

Republican Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker on Wednesday admitted that he has three more "secret children" from a relationship he had in college, adding to his election campaign's embarrassment. The revelation came a day after the Daily Beastreported that Walker has a 10-year-old son born in 2012 out of wedlock and had to be taken to court so that the mother could receive child support.

Following the revelation, a video of his elder son Christian Walker, 22, has re-emerged where he rants about absentee fathers in black communities. Walker the footballer-turned-politician is challenging Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia's U.S. Senate race.

Keeping It Secret

Walker on Wednesday night admitted that he has estranged "secret children" â€“ with a secret son second and a daughter --- born out of wedlock from a relationship in college. The revelation came just a day after the Daily Beast reported that Walker was dragged to court so that the mother of his second secret son could receive child support.

On Thursday, the outlet reported that Walker has confirmed that he has a secret second son, who is 13 years old with another woman, and a secret adult daughter. This means Walker has not one but four children of which three were so long been kept a secret, with Christian, being the only legitimate one.

"I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They're not 'undisclosed'â€”they're my kids," Walker told the outlet in a statement.

Christian Walker's knowledge of his three siblings is unknown.

Following the revelation, Walker's campaign attempted to convince the Daily Beast that the candidate's children aren't a secret by providing the outlet with a form that Walker filled out in 2018 to be appointed to former President Donald Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, which lists all four children and their ages.

"I support them all and love them all. I've never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign."

"What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?" the Senate candidate added.

Ironical Video

Following the revelation on Thursday, Walker's elder son Christian is facing social media backlash. And the reason is the reemergence of a video posted last week by Christian where the 22-year-old, who is helping Walker in his campaign screams hysterically into his smartphone camera about Nick Cannon announcing that he's expecting his ninth child.

"Nick Cannon is everything wrong with men in America," Christian Walker said. "Get home and raise your kids!" he screamed in a long rant.

"Can you just stay home and raise your kids!" he screamed again.

Christian has 125.5K TikTok followers and promotes conservative themes on the platform and other social media sites. He drew attention earlier this month when he announced on Twitter that, while he was attracted to men, he was "NOT gay."

In yet another video Christian rants about absent fathers. "Fathers, it would be great if you stayed home and raised your kids instead of [running] off to bang a bunch of women who weren't your baby mama. Stay home and raise your frickin kids! Your kids need a father! Get back home," he said.

Even Walker himself spoke a lot about absent fathers. In a 2020 interview, Walker said, "And I want to apologize to the African-American community because the fatherless home is a major, major problem." He added that he had been "like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers."

That said, the publication, reported that Walker's estranged 10-year-old son was raised 1,500 miles from Walker's Texas home. According to a source close to the boy's family who has firsthand knowledge of the events, Walker sends Christmas and birthday gifts but otherwise does not take an active parental role in his second son's upbringing.

According to the source, the boy has not met or communicated with his half-brother, Christian.