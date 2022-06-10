Lilibet Doesn't Know George, Charlotte & Louis? Prince William and Kate Made No Effort to Introduce Their Kids to Lilibet

Prince William and Kate Middleton were least interested and made no effort in introducing their children to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet, according to reports. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen, the Royal family is still embroiled in a feud and made no attempt to communicate with one another during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili]," Anderson told Us Weekly, noting that there is still "a lot of tension" between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Warring Brothers

Anderson, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly, told the publication that there is "a lot of tension" between the brothers after Harry and Markle left the royal family, relocated to California, and exposed family conflict to Oprah Winfrey.

"As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to each other]," Andersen claimed.

He went on to say that William and Kate left for Wales on Friday, June 4, instead of attending their niece's first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage over the weekend, indicating that it was a well-planned decision to give the birthday party a miss.

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the royal family didn't purposefully miss the party. "It's simply a coincidence they fell on the same day," the insider said. "There was no intended slight."

Last week, though, Harry and Markle's daughter had her first meeting with her eponymous and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. When they arrived in London, the couple took their 1-year-old daughter to visit the 96-year-old king, and then again at Windsor Castle ahead of Lilibet's birthday celebrations.

Everything Clear

It's quite clear that the two brothers are not at all on good terms and William and Kate made it quite clear by not only giving Lilibet's birthday party a miss but also not making an effort to introduce her children to Lilibet.

Harry and Markle's trip to the UK this week was the first time their 3-year-old son, Archie, visited his homeland since the family relocated to the United States in 2020.

The royal family arrived in London on Wednesday and attended a number of Platinum Jubilee activities, though they did not join the other royals on the balcony for the Trooping the Colour march on Thursday.

However, nothing looked normal from the beginning. Instead of joining the queen and Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to observe the Trooping the Color procession, the former military pilot and Bench novelist saw it from the Major General's Office.

Although a spokesman told Us Weekly in May that the balcony was designated for "those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," Anderson said that this was one way the twosome were "sidelined" during their visit.

On Friday, Harry and Meghan also attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, making their first public appearance of the Jubilee. However, even there they did not sit together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the service.

Later, while leaving the cathedral, the couple was greeted with jeers and boos. Finally, the four quietly returned to California early Sunday in a private plane ahead of the Queen's four-day celebrations, which culminated with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.