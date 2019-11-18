Google Stadia is a just a day away from launch and if you're among the long list of gamers who have been waiting to play their favorite video games on the streaming platform ever since its announcement, you'll have to be patient only until Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The cloud streaming service, which is capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with 5.1 surround sound, will work a lot like Netflix but instead of streaming video content like TV shows or movies, you will be streaming video games to your mobile devices, computer or TV.

If you've purchased the Stadia Founder's or the Stadia Premiere bundle, you not only get access to the streaming service on launch day but also get a free three-month trial to the Stadia Pro subscription plan, a limited-edition controller as well as a Chromecast Ultra media streaming device.

Ahead of the launch, Google has revealed additional information about when exactly users will be able to play games on Stadia, which devices will be compatible, and which titles will be available on launch. Here's everything you need to know.

When will you be able to play?

If you pre-ordered the Founder's Edition or Premiere Edition, you will be able to start playing immediately when Google Stadia goes live on Tuesday, Nov. 19. These editions are being shipped out on a first-come, first-served basis, with initial shipments leaving the warehouse on Monday. However, you don't need these bundles to start gaming.

On the day your order is shipped, Google will send you an email with an invite code that will allow you to create your account and reserve your name on the Android and iOS app, which can also be used to buy games.

Once you've completed the formalities, you can play Stadia games from your Google Pixel smartphone or in your Chrome browser while you wait for your limited-edition controller and Chromecast Ultra streaming device to arrive.

Which devices are supported?

As far as handheld devices are concerned, you can play video games on Google's Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 phones and tablets running Chrome OS. Google expects support for iOS and other Android devices to arrive next year.

You can also play using the Google Chrome browser on your computer and connect a non-Stadia controller to your computer or mobile device via USB cable.

To play on your television screen at launch, you will need the Stadia controller and Google Chromecast Ultra that comes included with your order, or even purchase them separately.

What if you didn't buy the Founder's or Premiere edition? Can you purchase it now?

If you did not cough up the $129 Founder's or Premiere bundle, you will have to wait until next year, when you can play on the free-to-subscribe Stadia Base and purchase individual game titles as you go. However, Stadia Base comes with its fair share of sacrifices: gameplay is limited to 1080p at 60 frames per second.

Google still has the Premiere bundle available for pre-order in its store while The Founder's bundle sold out earlier this year.

Which games will be available at launch?

Google Stadia initially announced that 12 titles will be available on the platform when it goes live on Tuesday, but the launch line-up failed to resonate with the gaming community for being outdated and insignificant, especially for a product that's being marketed as a viable alternative to costly consoles and PC upgrades.

The lacklustre reception prompted Google's Phil Harrison to announce that 10 additional games will be added to Stadia's launch line-up, taking the total tally to 22 launch titles. The full launch line-up is as follows: