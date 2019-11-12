The launch of Google Stadia, the cloud gaming service that is capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, is only a week away. Google has finally revealed the full line-up of games that will be available on Stadia when it launches on Nov. 19 and we're not happy.

Google announced that a total of 12 titles will be coming to the game streaming platform when it arrives next week, with an additional 14 titles expected before the end of the year. Here's the complete list of titles that will be available at launch:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Samurai Shodown

It's surprising that Google waited until now to reveal the launch titles after gamers have already pre-ordered the game streaming service. But now it makes sense why Google held off for so long. Google's launch line-up is average at best, especially for a product that has been promoted as a s a viable alternative to costly consoles and PC upgrades.

Among the 12 titles being offered with Google Stadia's launch, only a few titles could be considered particularly demanding on most gaming PCs, and some of the titles are a year or more old.

Games like "Odyssey," "Destiny 2," and the "Tomb Raider" series are all blockbusters, but they've been around for quite some time now, and the same could be said for "Red Dead Redemption 2," even though it only recently made its way to the PC.

Google had previously announced that more than 40 games will be coming to Google Stadia so the fact that only 12 games have been announced at launch is a bit of a disappointment.

Thankfully, as Google pointed out more games will be arriving later this year. These include the following titles:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy 15

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Things will get interesting when titles like "Baldur's Gate 3," "Cyberpunk 2077," "Doom Eternal," "Get Packed" and "Orcs Must Die 3" arrive on the platform in 2020.

Next week's launch is only for owners of the Stadia Founder's Edition or Stadia Premiere Edition, which Google says will ship, "in the same order that pre-orders were received." For everyone else, Stadia Base will launch sometime in 2020.