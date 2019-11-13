In this gaming world, there are two sets of gamers. One who loves playing till the day turns to night, and the other loves watching it when someone plays. So far, we have seen gamers addicted to games like PUBG, Fortnite, and other similar battleground games on their mobile and PC device.

Now Google's Stadia, a cloud gaming platform is coming up with a lineup of games. The tech giant announced that Stadia is coming up with 12 selected games, which is set to launch on 19th November 2019. The list includes some of the substantial graphic games with big-popular titles like Assassins Creed Odyssey, Mortal 11 Kombat, and Red Dead II Redemption, which are all set to release this month.

In addition to that, there are 14 more titles, which will be added to the collection at the end of December 2019. Stadia also took to twitter saying, "wondering what games will be available to play on launch day for Stadia? Here's our day one lineup for November 19 with more titles coming by the end of 2019".

Along with that, the gaming platform also shared the picture of 12 games, which are ready to launch this month. By using Stadia, gamers can play games on traditional consoles, TV sets, and PCs without any limitations and hassle-free. Players can also stream them on their tablets, phones like Google Pixel (3 and 4), iPhones, among others.

Yet, before enjoying uninterrupted streaming of games, users are recommended to have a download speed of at least 10 Mbps to stream games on Stadia, and faster speeds for resolutions greater than 720p states M-lab. Gamers who are interested can take-up a subscription plan called Studio Pro (Founder's Edition). John Justice, Vice President of Product, Stadia, writes in the Google blog, the Founder Edition costs $130, where the gamers get the following:

Three-months of Stadia pro membership

Stadia controller, if purchased individually, it costs $70

Chromecast Ultra, if purchased individually, it costs $70

For a limited time, you'll get Destiny 2

A three-month Buddy Pass to bring one friend along for the ride

Dibs on selecting a Stadia Name

But then again, the gaming experience won't last much longer with Stadia pro. After 3-months, if you are willing to continue playing on this gaming-platform, you are required to subscribe $9.99 every month to continue the gaming experience. "You'll be able to access Stadia at launch this November in 14 countries: U.S., Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, U.K.—and we're working to expand to additional countries in 2020", shares John Justice.

To make this cloud-gaming platform even better and accessible to many gamers, they'll be launching Stadia Base in 2020. The service comes with a basic version, where the gamers don't require anything to pay upfront to access it. For those who want to play the game, they can purchase it directly in the Stadia app separately.

In this service, the gamers won't be getting the 5.1 surround sound but will get a lesser quality of the latter. Also, you can only stream games with a maximum of 1080p quality and 60 frames per second. However, there are other sets of games that will be joining Stadia too. The list includes Doom: Eternal, Watchdogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077, writes Stadia team on Google blog.