Alphabet Inc's Google stated on Saturday that it has delayed next week's planned unveiling of the beta version of the latest Android 11 mobile operating system due to the protests and unrest in the United States.

"We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," Google mentioned in a message that was posted on its Android developers' website.

Google Delays Android 11 Unveiling

The event was originally scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the website. In a tweet, it said that it will announce more details on the new version of Android "soon," without specifying any dates.

Protests have spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee.

