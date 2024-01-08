A Good Day To Be A Dog Ending, Episode 14 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Good Day to Be a Dog ending will focus on the romantic relationship between Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na. Episode 14 will air on MBC on Wednesday (January 10) at 9 pm KST. This chapter will follow the onscreen couple and feature the challenges while revealing their relationship. People in Korea can watch the romantic-comedy drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The romantic-comedy drama revolves around the life of a woman named Han Hae Na, who is cursed to become a dog after she kisses a man. The only person who can help her undo the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won. However, he is afraid of dogs due to a childhood trauma.

Here is everything about A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 14, like airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 14:

Casts

Lee Hyun Woo played history teacher Lee Bo Kyum, Kim Yi Kyung featured student Min Ji Ah, Jung Young Joo portrayed Shin Mi Sun, Kim Hong Pyo appeared as Han Pan Dong, Ryu Abel played Han Yoo Na, Jo Jin Se featured Song Woo Taek, and Yoon Hyun Soo appeared as Choi Yool.

Preview and Spoilers

A Good Day To Be A Dog preview features Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won trying to open up about their relationship with their colleagues. After lifting her curse and rekindling her relationship with the math teacher in episode 14, the female lead decides to take her relationship with Jin Seo Won to the next level. The preview for this week shows the onscreen couple getting ready to open up their relationship to all. The viewers curiously wait to know what lies ahead for Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won.

"I think you will be able to enjoy watching A Good Day to Be a Dog even more if you pay attention to the chemistry between the various characters and empathize with the emotions each of them feels in their respective situations," Lee Hyun Woo shared.