A Good Day To Be A Dog: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Good Day to Be a Dog will premiere on MBC on Wednesday (October 11) at 9 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce actress Park Gyu Young and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo as high school teachers. Park Gyu Young will appear as a Korean teacher, Han Hae Na. Cha Eun Woo will portray the role of math teacher Jin Seo Won. People in Korea can watch the romantic-comedy drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The romantic-comedy drama revolves around the life of a woman named Han Hae Na, who is cursed to become a dog after she kisses a man. The only person who can help her undo the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won. However, he is afraid of dogs due to a childhood trauma.

Here is everything about the new MBC drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog, starring Park Gyu Young and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will premiere on MBC on Wednesday (October 11) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Good Day To Be A Dog:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 10:00 pm

New Zealand - 12:30 am

Japan - 9:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 9:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:30 pm

India - 6:00 pm

Indonesia - 7:30 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 8:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 2:30 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Casts

Lee Hyun Woo will portray history teacher Lee Bo Kyum, Kim Yi Kyung will feature student Min Ji Ah, Jung Young Joo will feature On Han Hae Na's mother, Shin Mi Sun, Kim Hong Pyo will appear as her father Han Pan Dong, Ryu Abel will play her older sister Han Yoo Na, Jo Jin Se will feature Song Woo Taek and Yoon Hyun Soo as portray Choi Yool.

Preview and Spoilers

Han Hae Na suddenly turned into a dog every night between 12:00 am to 6:00 am after she kissed Jin Seo Won. She can only undo the curse by kissing him again. However, the high school teacher struggles to kiss her colleague again because of his fear of dogs. The relationship between the two begins as an ordinary couple. Gradually, they become a power couple by spending quality time with each other.

"With its refreshing subject matter of [a protagonist] turning into a dog whenever she kisses someone. It is a fun drama that will make you laugh. Even though the characters have many different relationships, the drama tickles you and gives you a sweet feeling as you watch it. The main characters get entangled by their pasts, so I hope you would enjoy watching that part of it as well," Cha Eun Woo shared.