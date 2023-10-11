A Good Day To Be A Dog: Meet the Casts of New MBC Fantasy Romance Drama

A Good Day To Be A Dog will air its first two episodes on MBC on Wednesday (October 11) at 9:00 pm. Ahead of the premiere, the production team released the relationship chart. It features Park Gyu Young, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo, Jung Young Joo, Ryu Abel, and Kim Hong Pyo. The first episode will introduce Park Gyu Young as high school teacher Han Hae Na and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo as her colleague Jin Seo Won.

The viewers can meet Lee Hyun Woo as history teacher Lee Bo Kyum in the premiere episode. It will feature Kim Yi Kyung as a student named Min Ji Ah. Jung Young Joo, Ryu Abel, and Kim Hong Pyo will portray the family members of Han Hae Na. Jung Young Joo will appear as her mother, Shin Mi Sun. Ryu Abel will play her older sister, Han Yoo Na, and Kim Hong Pyo will feature her father, Han Pan Dong.

Park Gyu Young, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo, Jung Young Joo, Ryu Abel, and Kim Hong Pyo will make an excellent team in A Good Day To Be A Dog. Meanwhile, Jo Jin Se will feature Song Woo Taek, and Yoon Hyun Soo will portray Choi Yool.

The preview teases some hilarious moments between the onscreen couple -- Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won. The teaser images feature the math teacher encountering the dog firm of his colleague. He shields his face with his hands when he sees a dog approaching him. Jin Seo Won climbs up a trash can and refuses to come down when dog Han Hae Na tries to calm him down.

"The relationship between Seo Won and Hae Na, who were just colleagues, gradually progresses, and their dogmance truly begins in episodes 1 and 2. We hope you enjoy watching the exciting story surrounding the unique curse and keep an eye on the drama's synchronization with the original webtoon. Please watch the first broadcast," the producers shared.

Meet the Cast of the New MBC Fantasy Romance Drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog:

Park Gyu Young - The actress will return to the television screens. Her last small screen project was the KBS drama Dali & Cocky Prince, in which she portrayed visiting researcher Kim Dali. She received lots of love and support from K-drama fans worldwide for her appearance in mini-series like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Sweet Home, and The Devil Judge.

Cha Eun Woo - The ASTRO member has appeared in several K-dramas and proved his talent in acting. He is also returning to the small screens after a year. His last television project was tvN drama True Beauty, in which he appeared as high school student Lee Su-ho. His past drama works are Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Gangnam Beauty, and Hit the Top.

Lee Hyun Woo - The actor is returning to the small screens with A Good Day To Be A Dog. His last television project was tvN drama The Liar and His Lover, released in 2017. He portrayed a former bass player named Kang Han Gyul in the mini-series. His previous drama projects include Moorim School: Saga of the Brave, To the Beautiful You, and Man from the Equator.

Kim Yi Kyung - The actress has been active in the drama world. Her popular small-screen projects include The Tale of Nokdu, Extracurricular, Sweet Home, Youth of May, The Uncanny Counter, Young Lady and Gentleman, and Here's My Plan.