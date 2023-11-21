A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 7 will air on MBC on Wednesday (November 22) at 9 pm KST. This chapter will follow high school teachers -- Han Hae Na, Jin Seo Won, and Lee Bo Kyum. It will introduce viewers to a new character named Kang Eun Hwan, portrayed by actor Kim Min Seok. People in Korea can watch the romantic-comedy drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The romantic-comedy drama revolves around the life of a woman named Han Hae Na, who is cursed to become a dog after she kisses a man. The only person who can help her undo the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won. However, he is afraid of dogs due to childhood trauma.

Here is everything about A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 7, starring Park Gyu Young and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will return with a new episode 7 on MBC on Wednesday (November 22) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 7:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 10:00 pm

New Zealand - 12:30 am

Japan - 9:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 9:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:30 pm

India - 6:00 pm

Indonesia - 7:30 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 8:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 2:30 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Casts

Lee Hyun Woo portrays history teacher Lee Bo Kyum, Kim Yi Kyung features student Min Ji Ah, Jung Young Joo plays Shin Mi Sun, Kim Hong Pyo appears as Han Pan Dong, Ryu Abel plays Han Yoo Na, Jo Jin Se features Song Woo Taek, and Yoon Hyun Soo appears as Choi Yool.

Preview and Spoilers

A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 7 will feature the guest appearance of actor Kim Min Seok. He will appear in the mini-series as Kang Eun Hwan, a person who bullied Jin Seo Won during his school days. Kim Min Seok enjoys spreading rumors online and writing fake news. The viewers can look forward to new challenges for Han Hae Na because of Kim Min Seok after he hears gossip about a woman turning into a dog.

Han Hae Na still turns into a dog every night between 12:00 am to 6:00 am. She is yet to find a way to lift her curse by kissing the math teacher again in her dog form. The relationship between the two began as an ordinary couple. Gradually, they become a power couple by spending quality time with each other.

"I think you will be able to enjoy watching A Good Day to Be a Dog even more if you pay attention to the chemistry between the various characters and empathize with the emotions each of them feels in their respective situations," Lee Hyun Woo shared.