Gong Yoo is back after a long break of three years from Korean dramas. The Goblin star will be next seen in the Netflix Original drama Sea of Silence opposite Bae Doona of zombie drama Kingdom fame. Stars Lee Joon, and Jung Woo Sung will also unite for Sea of Silence project.

The star-studded sci-fi thriller will be produced by Jung Woo Sung while Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon will be the main cast. Sea of Silence has a different storyline than usual Korean dramas. The online series will depict members of elite class going on a mission to an abandoned research base on moon after the Earth is devastated and runs out of natural resources. Their mission is to retrieve unknown samples from an abandoned research station.

Sea of Silence: Character Introduction

In the drama, Doona will be seen as Dr Jong Jian in the role of an astrobiologist. She reveals the cause of accident at Balhae Station, a research facility on the moon that was abandoned from where the drama picks up pace. Doona was earlier seen in successful Netflix originals Kingdom and Sense8.

Gong Yoo will be seen as Han Yoon Ja in the role of an expedition captain. He leads the mission with limited information. He plays a responsible captain who looks out for his team and puts himself in danger instead of risking the lives of his crew. His attitude results in frequent clashes with Dr Song that is eventually expected to turn into romance as the drama progresses.

Lee Joon plays Captain Ryu Taeseok, a skilled engineer and former elite member of the defense ministry. Knowing very well that the mission is dangerous, he joins Dr Song and captain Han as he was tired of compromises during his stint in the ministry.

Acclaimed Short Film Adapted Into Drama

Choi Hang Yong will direct the drama Sea of Silence. He had earlier directed Sea of Silence as a short film which has been adapted into a drama. The short film was appreciated at the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival in 2014. Park Eun Kyo of Mother movie fame will be the screenwriter.

The drama is also known as The Silent Sea whereas Goyoeui Bada in Korean language. The drama is said to have eight episodes and is expected to hit the streaming platform in December 2020. Heo Jung Do, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim Sun Young, Lee Moo Saeng will also play vital roles in the drama.

Gong Yoo who has acted in movies Kim Ji Young: Born 1982 and Seo Bok in 2019 and 2020 respectively is returning to the small screen with Sea of Silence. His last drama was Guardian: The Lonely and Great God popularly known as Goblin opposite Kim Go Eun of The King Eternal Monarch fame.