The news of The Legend of the Blue Sea actress Jun Ji Hyun starring in the supplementary story of the Korean Netflix drama Kingdom is making rounds in media. Kingdom has been released in two series and the audience is waiting for the news of the third part. Both the series had a one-time release as the first season was released on January 25, 2019, and the second season was released on March 13, 2020.

The end of the season two showed actress Jun Ji Hyun as a warrior and this led to speculations that the actress will play a prominent role in the coming series of the drama. Accordingly, publications Munhwa Ilbo and Star News reported that the third series is confirmed and actress Jun Ji Hyun will play the lead role in the drama.

Reports 'Confirming' Prequel Starring Jun Ji Hyun

According to Soompi, Munhwa Ilbo reported, quoting a source from Kingdom, that the next season will be a prequel centering around Ah Shin (played by Jun Ji Hyun) and her story of transforming into a warrior. The report also stated that the drama will be directed by Kim Seung Hoon who directed the first season of the drama.

The report elaborated that due to conflicts in scheduling and dates the lead actors cannot start the filming immediately and the third series can be expected in two or three years. Thus the shooting of the prequel story with Jun Ji Hyun as the lead along with new faces is likely to start before the third series commences. However, Star News stated that the prequel will be a 70-minute short film and that the shooting is likely to begin in October.

Netflix Reveals The Truth

Soompi has published the reaction of Netflix to the same. According to Netflix, no decision has been taken on the future plans for Kingdom. "There's nothing we can confirm as of now, including the lead actors, screenwriter, or director. It hasn't even been decided whether there will be a prequel or not," stated Netflix.

Kingdom is a South Korean political period horror thriller written by Kim Eun Hee and directed by Kim Seong Hun and Park In Jae. This is a Netflix original series adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods. The webcomic too was written by Kim Eun Hee, writer of the drama.

The series starred actors Ju Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doo Na, Kim Sang Ho, Kim Sung Kyu and Kim Hye Jun in major roles.