The K-Drama The King: Eternal Monarch starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun has reached another milestone. The drama is one of the most watched series among all the shows on Netflix. Here are the details of how much the K-drama was liked by the international audience.

Currently, The King: Eternal Monarch occupies the first place among most watched Korean dramas on Netflix. The drama is placed in 12th position in terms of most watched overall dramas on Netflix in 2020.

The drama The King: Eternal Monarch aired its last episode on June 12, but the drama is still in news thanks to charming ways of Lee Min Ho, who makes news every time he posts an image in his Instagram. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the hallyu star's next project are trying to find out if the actor has signed any new project, thanks to the popularity The King: Eternal Monarch gave him. Lee Min Ho's popularity grew multifold as his Instagram followers grew from 12 million to 16 million at the time when the drama was being aired.

Other popular dramas include ongoing series Kim Soo Yhyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer It's Okay To Not Be Okay that is the second most watched K-drama and has been placed in the 27th position among all most watched Netflix dramas. Crash landing On You that is the fifth best K-drama that has been placed in the 40th position on overall most watched dramas on Netflix.

Top 10 most watched K-dramas on Netflix

1) The King: Eternal Monarch: The story of parallel universe, blooming love between a detective Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) in the modern Korea and Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) in the parallel world Kingdom of Corea with an impressive ending has won the hearts of international audience. Though the SBS drama did not attract a grand audience as expected in Korea, the drama secured an impressive rating of 8.4 percent according to AGB Nielsen.

2) It's Okay To Not Be Okay: The psychological drama starring Kim Soo Hyun as a health centre care taker, Seo Ye Ji as a popular writer of children's books with anti-social disorder, Oh Sang Tae as an autistic brother of Kim Soo Hyun is winning the hearts of the audience. Drama also having a murder mystery along with romance, will air its final episode on August 9.

3) Hospital Playlist: A story of five medical school friends starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do face professional as well as personal challenges by being each other's support system. The music loving friends having a band of their own will shortly be back with the second series.

4) Mystic Pop-Up Bar: The webtoon adaptation Mystic Pop-Up Bar this drama is a mysterious outdoor rooftop bar serving both the living and the dead. This is about Wol Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), part-timer Kang Bae (Yook Sungjae) and former detective of the afterlife Chief Gwi (Choi Won Young) helping troubled customers through their dreams.

5) Crash Landing on You: The 2019-20 drama starring Hyun Bin as the North Korean military captain and Son Ye Jin as a business magnet from South Korea was much loved by the audience in Korea as well as in the international streaming platforms. The love story between the two that is 'not to be' according to the norms made the audience emotional.

6) Itaewon Class: Park Seo Joon starrer 2020 drama is 55th most-watched show overall on Netflix. The drama is about the life and ambitions of Park Sae Ro Yi played by Park Seo Joon, who takes down a business tycoon who had insulted him and killed his father. He attains his goal with his determination and honesty along with his manager Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da Mi)'s intelligence.

7) Hi Bye, Mama: This is the 71st most-watched show overall on Netflix. The drama is about a mother Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee) undergoing a project to be reincarnated. Things get complicated as her husband Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) remarries after five years of her death, even before she is reincarnated.

8) Goblin: The 2016 drama starring Gong Yoo and King Go Eun is still one of the most watched Netflix dramas. In fact the drama started streaming on Netflix from June 2020. Reportedly, the drama dealing with after-life, grim reaper and a love story of an eternal being is one of the top 10 Netflix dramas in Thailand.

9) Extracurricular: This is the 96th most-watched show overall o Netflix. This is a crime drama where Ji Soo (played by Kim Dong Hee) gets involved in crime along with classmates Min Hee (Jung Da Bin) and Kyu Ri (Park Joo Hyun).

10) Heart Signal: The reality show also has found a place in the most watched Korean shows on Netflix. Overall it is the 99th most watched show on Netflix. The show is about contestants from different walks of life, lifestyles sharing a house and forming a relationship.