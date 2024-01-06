Golden Disc Awards 2024 Complete Winners List

Golden Disc Awards 2024 winners will be announced by a star-studded line-up of celebrities at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, January 6. Popular K-pop bands and artists, including BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, Seventeen, TXT, TWICE, Stray Kids, and EXO, were nominated for the Main Award (Bonsang).
Korean music lovers across the globe were curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) during the 38th annual Golden Disc Awards. The final winners in this category will be chosen based on a 60 percent sales count until mid-December 2023 and 40 percent expert panel scores.
ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will host this star-studded award show this year. Si Kyung is returning as the host for the eighth consecutive year. Eun Woo will host the show for the first time. The performers' line-up includes NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, TXT, LA POEM, FIFTY FIFTY's Keena, and YB.
The award show began with a live worldwide broadcast from the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at 8:30 pm KST. Here is how people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.
Here are the 38th annual Golden Disc Awards winners, including Album of the Year (Disc Daesang) and Song of the Year (Digital Daesang).
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- aespa for Spicy
- AKMU for Love Lee
- DK (December) for Heart
- FIFTY FIFTY for Cupid
- H1-KEY for Rose Blossom
- IVE for I AM
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NCT DREAM for Candy
- NewJeans for Ditto
- STAYC for Teddy Bear
- Parc Jae Jung for Let's say goodbye
- BSS for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- SEVENTEEN for Super
- Woody for Say I Love You
- Lim Young Woong for London Boy
- Jungkook for Seven (feat. Latto)
- Jimin for Like Crazy
- Jisoo for FLOWER
- Taeyang for VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE for I feel
- aespa for MY WORLD
- Agust D (Suga) for D-DAY
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW
- ENHYPEN for DARK BLOOD
- EXO for EXIST
- ITZY for Kill My Doubt
- IVE for I'VE MINE
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
- NCT for Golden Age
- NCT 127 for Fact Check
- NCT DREAM for ISTJ
- NMIXX for expérgo
- Stray Kids for ★★★★★ (5-STAR)
- TREASURE for REBOOT
- TWICE for READY TO BE
- ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE
- SEVENTEEN for FML
- Jungkook for GOLDEN
- TXT for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Rookie Artist of the Year
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- FIFTY FIFTY
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
- LUN8
- n.SSign
- Hwang Yeong Woong