Golden Disc Awards 2024 Complete Winners List

Golden Disc Awards 2024 winners will be announced by a star-studded line-up of celebrities at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, January 6. Popular K-pop bands and artists, including BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, Seventeen, TXT, TWICE, Stray Kids, and EXO, were nominated for the Main Award (Bonsang).

Korean music lovers across the globe were curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) during the 38th annual Golden Disc Awards. The final winners in this category will be chosen based on a 60 percent sales count until mid-December 2023 and 40 percent expert panel scores.

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will host this star-studded award show this year. Si Kyung is returning as the host for the eighth consecutive year. Eun Woo will host the show for the first time. The performers' line-up includes NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, TXT, LA POEM, FIFTY FIFTY's Keena, and YB.

The award show began with a live worldwide broadcast from the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at 8:30 pm KST. Here is how people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

Here are the 38th annual Golden Disc Awards winners, including Album of the Year (Disc Daesang) and Song of the Year (Digital Daesang).

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

aespa for Spicy

AKMU for Love Lee

DK (December) for Heart

FIFTY FIFTY for Cupid

H1-KEY for Rose Blossom

IVE for I AM

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)

NCT DREAM for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Parc Jae Jung for Let's say goodbye

BSS for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

SEVENTEEN for Super

Woody for Say I Love You

Lim Young Woong for London Boy

Jungkook for Seven (feat. Latto)

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jisoo for FLOWER

Taeyang for VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for I feel

aespa for MY WORLD

Agust D (Suga) for D-DAY

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW

ENHYPEN for DARK BLOOD

EXO for EXIST

ITZY for Kill My Doubt

IVE for I'VE MINE

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN

NCT for Golden Age

NCT 127 for Fact Check

NCT DREAM for ISTJ

NMIXX for expérgo

Stray Kids for ★★★★★ (5-STAR)

TREASURE for REBOOT

TWICE for READY TO BE

ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE

SEVENTEEN for FML

Jungkook for GOLDEN

TXT for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Rookie Artist of the Year