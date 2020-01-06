Sam Mendes' World War I epic, 1917, won the best Motion Picture (drama) award in the 77th edition of the Golden Globes.Mendes also took away the Best Director award for 1917. Netflix's series The Crown brough Best Actress (drama) for Olivia Colman while Laura Dern from Marriage Story took away the Supporting Actress award.

Fleabag scored a double whammy with Phoebe Waller-Bridge walking away with the award for best actress in a comedy series and the series being declared as the best comedy series.

In her speech, Phoebe thanked former US President Barack Obama, who listed Fleabag's second season on his list of movies and TV that he enjoyed in 2019. "I'd like to thank Obama for putting us on his list as some of you know, he's always been on mine," she said

HBO's Chernobyl won for award for being best limited series and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best picture (comedy/musical) and best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino while it brought home Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

Here is a list of the Golden Globes winners

Best Motion Picture – Drama: 1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture: Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Director -- Motion Picture: Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Missing Link

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Brian Cox, Succession

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language: Parasite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Ramy Youssef, Ramy