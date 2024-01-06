Golden Disc Awards 2024 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

Golden Disc Awards 2024 will take place at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday (January 6) with a worldwide live broadcast. The annual star-studded event will begin at 8:30 pm KST, and people in South Korea can watch the show on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on TBS and UNEXT.

Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the main event online on hellolive.

More than 10 K-pop bands and artists, including Seventeen, Stray Kids, and ENHYPEN, will attend the 38th annual Golden Disc Awards in person. For people in countries like India and Indonesia, the highlights of the annual award ceremony will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards.

Here is the International Air Timings of Golden Disc Awards 2024:

Singapore - 7:30 pm

Philippines - 7:30 pm

Japan - 8:30 pm

Australia - 5:00 pm

Europe - 12:30 pm

UK - 11:30 am

US - 6:30 am

Canada - 5:30 am

Mexico - 3:30 am

Hosts and Line-up

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will host this star-studded award show this year. Si Kyung is returning as the host for the eighth consecutive year. Eun Woo will host the show for the first time.

The performers' line-up includes NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, TXT, LA POEM, FIFTY FIFTY's Keena, and YB.

"Actors Ha Jung Woo and Lee Junho will present the Daesang (grand prize) at the 38th Golden Disc Awards. The Daesang will be awarded in the Digital Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories. Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young will also be in charge of presenting awards at this upcoming Golden Disk Awards. Lee Yong Joo, Jung Jae Hyung, and Kim Min Soo of the popular series Psik Show from the YouTube channel Psick Univ are confirmed to make special appearances," the Secretariat of Golden Disc Awards announced.

Golden Disc Awards 2024 Nomination List:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

aespa for Spicy

AKMU for Love Lee

DK (December) for Heart

FIFTY FIFTY for Cupid

H1-KEY for Rose Blossom

IVE for I AM

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)

NCT DREAM for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Parc Jae Jung for Let's say goodbye

BSS for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

SEVENTEEN for Super

Woody for Say I Love You

Lim Young Woong for London Boy

Jungkook for Seven (feat. Latto)

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jisoo for FLOWER

Taeyang for VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE for I feel

aespa for MY WORLD

Agust D (Suga) for D-DAY

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW

ENHYPEN for DARK BLOOD

EXO for EXIST

ITZY for Kill My Doubt

IVE for I'VE MINE

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN

NCT for Golden Age

NCT 127 for Fact Check

NCT DREAM for ISTJ

NMIXX for expérgo

Stray Kids for ★★★★★ (5-STAR)

TREASURE for REBOOT

TWICE for READY TO BE

ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE

SEVENTEEN for FML

Jungkook for GOLDEN

TXT for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Rookie Artist of the Year