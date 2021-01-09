The 35th Golden Disc Awards will be held on 9 and 10 January. Like most of the recent awards ceremony, this event too is happening without a live audience due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The first day of the award ceremony will focus on digital album sales and the second day will deal with physical albums. It is one of the major annual music awards of South Korea which honours the artistes and behind-the-scene talents.

The awards event was established in 1986 and contributed big to the growth of the Korean music industry by encouraging and honouring talents. It is considered as "The Most Favored Awards by Artists" for its fairness and objectivity since the winners are announced largely based on the sales of albums and digital streaming.

Here is what you need to know about Golden Disc Awards 2020:

Hosts and Performers Line-up: Lee Seung-gi and Park So-dam are the hosts of the first day, while Sung Si-kyung and Lee Da-hee will be the hosts of the day two.

BTS, IU, GOT7, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TWICE, NU'EST, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Oh My Girl, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, ITZY, The Boyz, Noel, MAMAMOO, TXT, Jessi, (G)-IDLE, Im Young Woong, Lee Seung Gi, LOONA, Rain, Park Ji Chan, and Park Jin Young are the celebrity performers.

Judgement and Criteria: The winners for this year will be declared by evaluating the album sales and judging panel's decision.The judging panel for this year will include a total of 50 professional from the Korean entertainment industry, including music directors, critics and reporters. During the evaluation process, 40 percent of their analysis will be taken into consideration.

The songs and albums released between November 2019 and November 2020 are considered for the awards. The sales record counts until mid-December 2020.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Details:

The two-day event will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4 at 3:50 pm KST. It will be streamed online in the below-mentioned platforms in different countries.

- Digital broadcast streaming for Korea : Go to U+ Idol Live

- Digital broadcast streaming for Japan : Go to GYAO!

- Digital broadcast streaming for Taiwan : Go to Hami Video

- Digital broadcast streaming for China : Go to QQ Music

- Digital broadcast streaming for Vietnam and Thailand : Go to Pops (at www.pops.vn or https://pops.tv/th/)

- Digital Streaming for North and Latin America : Go to Livecon.TV

Except for the above countries, netizens can watch it on the official YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards, but it will be live delayed for 3 hours.

Nomination List:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

Apink – "Dumhdurum"

Baek Ji Young – "No love, No Heartbreak"

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – "Dynamite"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Davichi – "Dear."

Hwang In Wook – "Sad Drinking"

Hwasa – "Maria"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

IU – "Blueming"

Jessi – "NUNUNANA"

Jin Minho – "half"

Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)

Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il – "Goodbye List"

Lee Hi – "HOLO"

Lim Young Woong – "Trust in me"

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

MC MONG – "FAME" (Feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

Noel – "Late Night"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

OVAN – "I Need You"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Sin Ye Young – "why break up?"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

VIBE – "Call me back"

Zico – "Any Song"

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

AB6IX – "VIVID"

ATEEZ – "ZERO : FEVER Part.1"

Baekhyun – "Delight"

BLACKPINK – "THE ALBUM"

BTS – "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7"

CRAVITY – "HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2."

EXO – "OBSESSION"

EXO-SC – "1 Billion Views"

GOT7 – "DYE"

ITZY – "Not Shy"

IU – "Love poem"

Kai – "KAI"

Kang Daniel – "MAGENTA"

Kim Ho Joong – "We Are Family"

MAMAMOO – "TRAVEL"

MONSTA X – "FATAL LOVE"

NCT – "RESONANCE Pt.1"

NCT 127 – "NCT #127 Neo Zone"

NU'EST – "The Table"

Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – "Monster"

SEVENTEEN – "Heng:garæ"

Stray Kids – "IN生 (IN LIFE)"

Suho – "Self-Portrait

Super Junior-K.R.Y – "When We Were Us"

SuperM – "Super One"

Taemin – "Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1"

TXT – "The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

Wonho – "Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me"

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – "EQUAL"

Rookie Artist of the Year

CRAVITY

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

H&D

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Eun Sang

MCND

Sin Ye Young

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

Popularity Award