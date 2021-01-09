The winners of 35 Golden Disc Awards 2021 for Digital Song Division was announced in the event held on Saturday, 9 January. Lee Seung-gi and Park So-dam hosted the ceremony which was aired on JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4.

This year, the celebration was different since there was no live audience due to Covid-19 pandemic. The talents turned up to the ceremony wearing mask and followed social distancing norms.

The event was kicked-off with Jong Hwa Park's piano performance and the event was packed with brilliant performances from the likes of BTS, IU, GOT7, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TWICE, NU'EST, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Oh My Girl, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, ITZY, The Boyz, Noel, MAMAMOO, TXT, Jessi, (G)-IDLE, Im Young Woong, Lee Seung Gi, LOONA, Rain, Park Ji Chan, and Park Jin Young.

Winners List:

1. Next Generation Artist Award – LOONA

2. Next Generation Artist Award – THE BOYZ

3. Bonsang Award – BLACKPINK

4. Bonsang Award – MAMAMOO's Hwasa

5. Golden Choice Award – NU'EST

6. Best R&B HIPHOP Award – CHANGMO

7. Bonsang Award – ITZY

8. Bonsang Award – Red Velvet

9. Trend of the Year – ZICO

10. Best Trot Award – Lim Young Woong

11. Best Group Award – MONSTA X

12. Bonsang Award – OH MY GIRL

13. Bonsang Award – ZICO

14. Bonsang Award – Noel

15. Bonsang Award – MAMAMOO

16. Best Solo Artist Award – Jessi

17. Best Ballad Award – Lee Seung Gi

18. Bonsang Award – IU

19. Bonsang Award – BTS

20. Daesang – IU's "Blueming"

However, while the first day of the award ceremony will honour the talents from digital album sales and the second day will deal with physical albums. Sung Si-kyung and Lee Da-hee will be the hosts of the day two.

The day two of the event begins at 3.50 pm KST.