BTS and Blackpink have been honoured again. This time by the Korea Consumer Forum. The boy band and girls group have won The Best Male Idol and Best Female Idol Awards for 2020, respectively.

The winners' list for 2021 Korea First Brand Awards was announced on Tuesday, 22 December, by the Korea Consumer Forum. Between 9 November and 20 November, over 2.4 lakh consumers cast their votes to determine the top brands among the consumers in Korea. The poll was also conducted in the arts and entertainment category.

Seven-member boy band BTS (Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM and Jungkook) and four-member girl group Blackpink (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa), which have won numerous of awards and got nominations in 2020, have bagged the aforementioned awards.

Kang Daniel and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa bagged Best Male Solo Artist and Best Female Solo Artist, respectively. JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids and Cube Entertainment's (G)I-dle have won Hot Trend (Male) and Hot Trend (Female) Awards.

TV personality Yoo Jae-suk is honoured with Best Variety Entertainer, Cosmic Girls Chocome won Best Idol Unit, Moon Se Yoon won Best Comedian – Male and Jang Do Yeon won Best Comedian – Female, respectively.

While Dara, a former member of 2NE1, was honoured with Beauty Icon, Jessi bagged Best R&B/Hip-Hop Artist + Hot Icon with BTOB's Eunkwarg and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa winning Best Male Idol Entertainer and Best Female Entertainer.

Lee Dong Wook, Suzy, Lee Do Hyun, Paul Kim, Park Ji Hoon, Suhyun, Kim Da Mi have also won the awards.

Check out the other winners' list:

Best Home Variety: Save Me! Homes

Best Multi-Entertainer: Jeon So Min

Best Actor: Lee Dong Wook

Best Actress: Suzy

Best Vocal (Female): AKMU's Suhyun

Best Vocal (Male): Paul Kim

Best Rookie Idol (Male): TREASURE

Best Rookie Idol (Female): Weeekly

Best Rookie Actress: Kim Da Mi

Best Rookie Actor: Lee Do Hyun

Best Idol Actor: Park Ji Hoon

Best Rising Star Actor: Ahn Bo Hyun

Best Rising Star Actress: Han So Hwee

Best Idol Actress: Cosmic Girls's Bona

Best Trot Singer: Lim Young Woong

Best Trot Entertainer: Kim Soo Chan

Best Web Variety: Nego King

Best Cooking Variety: Delicious Rendezvous

Best Sports Entertainer: Park Se Ri

Best Professional Entertainer: Baek Jong Won