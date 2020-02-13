Goblin actress Go Soo Jung died recently, the entertainment agency Story J Company said in a statement to the media on February 12.

"A few days ago, actress Go Soo Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky," stated Story J Company.

The 25-year-old actress is reported to have died following an illness. The funeral took place in a private place attended by her family and friends.

Story J Company paid tributes to the actress and wrote: "We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage."

Go Soo Jung entered the drama industry in 2016 and tvN's Goblin was her first Korean drama. She was also seen in JTBC's Solomaon's Perjury.

She was part of BTS' music video 'With Seoul".

With this, in a span of six months, the South Korean entertainment industry has lost four actors who had not even reached 30.

The deaths of Goo Hara, Sulli and Kim Jong Hyun have been attributed to suicide.

Twenty-five-year-old Sulli, a K-pop artiste, was found dead in her apartment on October 14, 2019. She was found hanging in the second floor of her house in Seongnam, Seoul, by her manager.

Sulli was also a child actress. She was part of the historic drama Ballad of Seodong, Love Needs a Miracle, Drama City, Vacation. But she was more popular as a K-pop artiste.

Goo Hara was part of the girl group Kara. She had also acted in dramas including City Hunter. She made her solo debut with EP Alohara (Can You Feel It) in 2015.

She was found dead on November 24, 2019 at her house in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam. A suicide note was found by the police stating there was no foul play and that she had taken her own life. On the family's request, an autopsy was not performed on her. Sulli and Goo Hara were close friends.

Kim Jong-hyun, popularly known as Jonghyun, was the main vocalist for the band Shinee and also a songwriter, record producer, radio host, and author. The 27-year-old actor was found dead in a rented apartment in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam,on December 18, 2019. He had rented the apartment for two days. His sister found him dead after checking on him as he had sent her messages like "last Goodbye" and "Say I did well."

Twenty-seven-year-old SURPRISE U actor Cha In Ha was found dead at his home on December 3, 2019. He was well-known for his performances in The Banker, Wok Of Love, Clean With Passion For Now and Love With Flaws. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.