Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer, Crash Landing On You, has recorded the highest rating, surpassing Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer, Itaewon Class, and other contemporaries. The show's February 9 episode telecast on tvN soared to an all-time high rating of 17.7 percent. During peak hours, it had recorded 19 percent, according to statistics from Nielsen Korea.

With this, the K-drama has not only recorded the first spot across all channels but also became the series to achieve the fourth-highest ratings in the history of tvN shows. The record for the highest rating in tvN is still held by Goblin with 20.5 percent, followed by Reply with 19.6 percent, and Mr. Sunshine with 18.1 percent, reports Soompi.

The story about a taboo love

On February 8 and 9, the 13th and 14th episodes of the show were aired. The final two episodes will be aired on February 15 and 16 at 9 p.m. KST. Crash Landing On You is the story of love blooming between a North Korean army man and a South Korean businesswoman.

From culture to language to plot, this drama provides a different feel and has caught the attention of viewers in their 30s and 40s. According to reports, Crash Landing On You also recorded a peak viewership of 25.9 percent among the viewers aged between 20 and 49.

Though the love story between a man from the North and a woman from the South is a taboo, how will it end between Ri Jyong Hyeok (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) will be revealed in the final episodes of the series scheduled for next week.

Itaewon Class records its highest ratings

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer, Itaewon Class, also recorded an all-time high rating on February 8 (before the telecast of Crash Landing On You). According to AGB Nielson, it recorded 9.38 percent on February 8 all over Korea but crossed 10% viewership in Seoul.

Itaewon Class is a story based on the webtoon of the same name. The plot revolves around youths who fight against the unjust society. Two socially inept individuals (Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi) meet likeminded people and face the class of people who discriminate on the grounds of wealth and power. How these youths with no power teach them a lesson while falling in love and exploring new personal feelings forms the plot of the story.