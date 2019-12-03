SURPRISE U and rookie actor Cha In Ha has passed away. According to the police, the 27-year-old actor was found dead at his home on Tuesday. Investigations are going on to find the exact cause of death.

Korean entertainment industry in shock

The Korean entertainment industry is in complete shock as this news of Cha In Ha's untimely death comes just a few days after the K-pop star Goo Hara died on November 24. Though the police have not released any official statement, Cha In Ha's agency Fantagio has released a statement saying: "We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides."

The statement added: "We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe."

The agency further asked everybody not to spread rumours and speculative reports. Fantagio said that "they express deep mourning for his passing".

Cha In Ha's funeral will be held privately in the presence of his family and close friends. In 2017, Cha In Ha debuted through the short film 'You, Deep Inside of Me'. He was a member of the second actor group of Fantagio called SURPRISE U.

The actor had starred in the web drama titled 'Miss Independent Jieun 2' and several television dramas, including 'Degree of Love', 'Wok of Love', 'Are You Human, Too?', 'Clean with Passion for Now', and 'The Banker'. His latest drama titled 'Love with Flaws' was premiered on November 27.

IBTimes Singapore offers sincere condolences to Cha In Ha's family and friends.