Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Claims 'She Didn't Receive Fair Trial' and Now Plans to Contest Her Imprisonment After Trump Closes Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell's family has spoken out publicly, claiming she is innocent and was the victim of "government misconduct" in what they describe as an unethical attempt to hold someone accountable for Jeffrey Epstein's actions after his death.

President Donald Trump and his Attorney General Pam Bondi are facing MAGA backlash over allegations that they mishandled the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's extensive criminal activities. Epstein's right-hand woman is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking charges connected to the disgraced financier's crimes. However, Bondi insists that despite years of widespread rumors, no proof has ever emerged that Epstein kept a "client list" linking prominent associated to his sex crimes.

Breaking Their Silence

Maxwell was found guilty in 2021, two years after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial for charges involving child sexual abuse. Her family now claims that Maxwell did not receive a fair trial, arguing that prosecutors were determined to secure a conviction due to the public's strong desire to see someone held accountable after Epstein's death.

In their statement, the family says Maxwell plans to file a writ of habeas corpus, which would allow her to contest her imprisonment.

This challenge would be based on new evidence, including alleged government misconduct, that could have potentially changed the outcome of her trial.

They further argue that Maxwell should have been shielded by a 2007 agreement Epstein made with the Department of Justice, which included a promise not to pursue charges against his co-conspirators after he paid fines, compensated victims with millions, and served a 13-month sentence.

Counsel representing Maxwell, David Oscar Marcus, said: "I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal.

"He's the ultimate dealmaker - and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it.

"With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the US government made and broke."

Chance to Prove Herself Not Guilty

The family said they "fully agree" with Marcus' comments. The controversial agreement included a clause that if " Epstein successfully fulfills all of the terms and conditions of this agreement, the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to' four of Epstein's assistants." However, Maxwell was not mentioned by name in the deal.

Importantly, the 2007 agreement was only binding on the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors later identified a legal workaround that allowed them to bring charges against Maxwell in New York, where such immunity agreements are treated differently compared to most other states.

The family is seeking to have Maxwell's sentence vacated and for her to be re-sentenced, claiming the court used the wrong sentencing guidelines and offense level during her trial.

Their comments come amid renewed public interest in the case, following Bondi's memo dismissing the long-standing speculation about the existence of an Epstein client list.

Maxwell's brother, Ian, told The Spectator that she has repeatedly denied the existence of such a list, and that the family was not surprised by Bondi's recent statement.

"My sister has always maintained there was never such a thing. It never existed," he said.

"If you prick a conspiracy the balloon goes down and people wonder why they've been fooled."

He criticized Elon Musk and other prominent social media personalities for fueling conspiracy theories about the alleged list, saying they gave it "tremendous currency" and helped it take on "a life of its own," which was inevitably going to cause problems for Trump.

"They've reached the end of the road, it's finished, for what it's worth I think the President would be pleased they've concluded that," he said.

For a long time, MAGA supporters speculated that Epstein didn't take his own life in prison, but Bondi's memo dismissed those claims, saying there was no evidence of foul play.

Ian Maxwell said the memo hasn't changed his sister's view—she has always believed Epstein was killed. "I think there is more substance to different and opposing views, that he was murdered," Ian said.

"That is, and remains, my sister's view for what it's worth."

Ian said while "people seem to think this involves some James Bond figure slipping into the prison' he suggested a separate theory entirely.

"It seems to preclude another way in which that may have happened - him actually paying someone in prison to kill him. Suicide by internal killing."